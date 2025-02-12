"Jofra Archer after seeing Bazball being Bazbowled in India"-Top 10 funny memes after England's thumping 0-3 whitewash ODI series loss vs India 2025

Fans shared hilarious memes after England suffered a 142-run loss in the third ODI against India on Wednesday (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts lifted the trophy with a dominant whitewash victory against the English team in the three-match series.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first in the last ODI. Top contributions from Shubman Gill (112), Virat Kohli (52), Shreyas Iyer (78), and KL Rahul (40) propelled India to a massive score of 356 runs in the first innings.

It was one-way traffic in the second innings as the visiting side skittled out for 214 in 34.2 overs and lost the match by a big margin of 142 runs. Interestingly, most of their batters got off to start, but they failed to kick on and produce a match-winning knock.

Fans took note of England's dismal performance in the ODI series and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram after the third match. One of the memes read:

"Jofra Archer after seeing Bazball being Bazbowled in India"

"We threatened throughout the whole tour but were never good enough"- England captain Jos Buttler after loss in 3rd ODI vs India 2025

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the series loss, expressing disappointment for not seizing the moment after playing well in patches.

"The game probably followed a similar pattern to the whole tour. We done well in stages but we've been outplayed by a fantastic team. The learnings are the way we want to play our cricket and the style is the right one. We just haven't been able to do that well enough. Individually and collectively we need to find ways to play that style better," Buttler said.

He continued:

"I think they put a really good score on the board. We were going to have to play really well to chase that down. We got off to a great start again but a familiar kind of story. We've got to find ways to extend that and play better. We came up against a really good side which keeps challenging you with a lot of spin options and seam options. We threatened throughout the whole tour but were never good enough to win games of cricket."

What do you think about England's Champions Trophy chances following this series? Let us know your views in the comments section.

