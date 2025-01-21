Jos Buttler at 3, one specialist spinner in Adil Rashid as England announce playing 11 for IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

England have named their playing XI for the first T20I against India as Brendon McCullum begins his stint as the white-ball coach. The visitors have only included one specialist spinner in Adil Rashdi in the subcontinent conditions, as they rely on spin all-rounders Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone.

England skipper Jos Buttler had confirmed that the left-hand-right-hand combination of Ben Duckett and Phil Salt will open the innings. The pair found success in the T20I series in the Caribbean recently. Apart from opening the innings, Salt will also be entrusted with the wicket-keeping duties.

Buttler has not kept wickets since returning from a calf injury while Jamie Smith missed out on a spot in the playing XI. Newly appointed England white-ball vice-captain Harry Brook, and spin all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell make up the middle order.

Jamie Overton, who had a prolific campaign with the Adelaide Strikers in the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL), is the pace bowling all-rounder at No.7 for balance and depth. A fiery seam bowling trio of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Gus Atkinson complete the playing XI.

Mark Wood last played during the home season against Sri Lanka before he was ruled out for the remainder of 2024 due to an elbow injury.

England playing XI for 1st T20I against India:

Phil Salt (WK), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid.

"We are blessed that we have such bowlers in this tour who are capable batters" - England captain Jos Buttler

Since losing the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final clash against India in Guyana, England have drawn a series against Australia, and secured a 4-1 series win over West Indies. They are on the lookout to clinch the white-ball supremacy after having held both white-ball titles simultaneously not so long ago.

Buttler emphasized the batting depth of the England side, highlighting how the inclusion of Atkinson and Archer provided solid batting up until No.9.

"We are blessed that we have such bowlers in this tour who are capable batters. Gus (Atkinson), Carse (Brydon Carse), Rashid. We are very fortunate. It gives a lot of depth and gives confidence to guys up top as we don't have to worry for our wickets," Buttler said during the pre-match press conference in Kolkata (via RevSportz)

The first of the five T20Is between India and England is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

