"Jos Buttler has never looked so clueless" - Harbhajan Singh on England captain's underwhelming form in 2023 World Cup

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh recently pointed out how England captain Jos Buttler has struggled to get going with the bat in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Harbhajan mentioned that the wicketkeeper-batter has looked clueless so far in the showpiece event. The cricketer-turned-commentator also highlighted that England's decision to bring Ben Stokes back into the ODI setup is yet to yield positive results.

"Jos Buttler has never looked so clueless," Harbhajan said in his latest YouTube video. "Ben Stokes was asked to come out of retirement ahead of the World Cup but got injured. He has failed to make a significant impact in the matches he has played."

Jos Buttler has mustered just 95 runs in five outings at an average of 19.00. England's batting-heavy unit has also struggled consistently in the ongoing ICC event.

The defending champions slumped to their fourth loss on Thursday, suffering an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka after being bundled out for a paltry score of 156.

Speaking about their dismal show, Harbhajan Singh stated that Jos Buttler and company have looked like a pale shadow of their glorious past.

"England loved to chase in white-ball cricket and had batters who only dealt in fours and sixes," he added. "However, forget about boundaries; they aren't even sure of how to take singles. It seems as if they have forgotten how to play this format. They haven't looked like world champions."

With just a solitary win to their name from five games, England are currently languishing in ninth spot on the 2023 World Cup points table.

"They will have to deal with yet another loss" - Harbhajan Singh on England's upcoming 2023 World Cup match vs India

England will take on hosts India in their next fixture of the ODI World Cup. Harbhajan Singh has backed the Men in Blue to emerge victorious in the encounter.

He reckoned that England will find it difficult to beat the in-form Indian team, especially on a spin-friendly track in Lucknow. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"England's next match is against India. I don't think they are capable of beating India, and they will have to deal with yet another loss. I feel it might be a spin-friendly surface, and we could see India play three spinners."

India and England will lock horns in the 29th match of the 2023 World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.