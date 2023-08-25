"Josh Hazlewood's figures are terrible" - Aakash Chopra on the weak link in Australia's seam attack heading into World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra reckons Josh Hazlewood could prove to be a weak link in Australia's seam attack in World Cup 2023.

The Aussies have named a preliminary 18-member squad for the global event to be staged in India from October 5 to November 19. Hazlewood is among five frontline seamers in the squad, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis being the others.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the seam-bowling attacks likely to be seen in the upcoming World Cup. Regarding Australia, he said:

"Mitchell Starc is not just a bowler in Australia, England or favorable conditions. His numbers in Asia are equally good. 37 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 23.1 - not bad at all, picking up more than two wickets per match is a phenomenal thing. Pat Cummins - similar once again. His numbers in Asia actually become better."

The former Indian opener added:

"However, you see a weak link in the form of Josh Hazlewood. He has an average of 25.6 and an economy of 4.57 otherwise but only six wickets in eight matches in Asia. He has an average of 61. Josh Hazlewood's figures are terrible."

Hazlewood registered figures of 1/55 in 9.3 overs in the only ODI he has played in India. He has played his other seven ODIs in Asia on Sri Lankan soil, where he has picked up five wickets at an average of 62.20 and an economy rate of 4.89.

"He is not the same threat" - Aakash Chopra on Trent Boult's underwhelming ODI numbers in Asia

Trent Boult will likely be included in New Zealand's World Cup squad.

Turning his attention to New Zealand, Chopra pointed out that Trent Boult has indifferent numbers in Asia. He explained:

"Trent Boult's overall numbers are phenomenal but he has an average of nearly 40 in Asia. He has picked up only 17 wickets in 14 matches. He is not the same threat because he doesn't pick that many wickets with the old ball. He is mostly a new-ball bowler. A lot of respect but he is lethal only with the new ball."

While acknowledging that Tim Southee has impressive numbers in Asia, the reputed commentator believes the Kiwis do not have a formidable seam-bowling attack for subcontinental conditions. He elaborated:

"Tim Southee's numbers in Asia are better than his overall numbers. You wonder why that is the case - maybe he bowls more off-cutters and has a little more variety. Lockie Ferguson - an overall average of 31 and 29 in Asia. New Zealand - they combine the five fingers to make a fist but fast bowling is okay-okay."

On the flip side, Chopra pointed out that Pakistan have three excellent seamers in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. He added that they have impressive numbers across the globe and in Asia too, highlighting that bowlers like Afridi have superior records in the subcontinent because of their ability to reverse swing the old ball.

