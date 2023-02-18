"Just a normal inning in KL Rahul's Career" - Twitterati tear into the opening batter after poor outing in 2nd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India opening batter KL Rahul's dismal run of form in Test cricket continued with yet another poor display. The vice-captain was dismissed for just 17 runs in the first innings of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Rahul, who was unbeaten on four at the end of Day 1, was kept on his toes by the Australians on Saturday, February 18, even inducing an lbw call off Pat Cummins' delivery that came in off the surface. However, he survived and took on Matthew Kuhnemann to hit the first six of the innings.
His time at the crease came to an end after he was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon for 17 off 41 balls. The off-spinner came around the wicket to create an angle and the plan worked. Rahul could not negotiate the turn and could not cover the line. The opening batter took a review, but it was in vain as he had to depart on the back of a straightforward call.
The Twitterati were far from pleased with yet another poor score by the vice-captain. Since his century in South Africa in December 2022, he has had a forgettable time in the longest format. Here are some of the reactions.
Nathan Lyon runs riot as Team India face a collapse after Rahul's dismissal
Team India were holding their guard in the initial stages of the second day's play. But after the opening wicket, the phrase 'one brings two, and two brings three' was well on the show. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who was solid at the crease, was bowled by Nathan Lyon in his very next over. The off-spinner followed it up by taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck as well in the same over.
As of writing, India are tottering at 55-3 after 21 overs. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are currently at the crease, with Australia launching a spin barrage from both ends to prolong the collapse.
Should KL Rahul be dropped in favor of Shubman Gill for the third Test? Let us know what you think.
