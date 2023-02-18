"Just a normal inning in KL Rahul's Career" - Twitterati tear into the opening batter after poor outing in 2nd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India opening batter KL Rahul's dismal run of form in Test cricket continued with yet another poor display. The vice-captain was dismissed for just 17 runs in the first innings of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rahul, who was unbeaten on four at the end of Day 1, was kept on his toes by the Australians on Saturday, February 18, even inducing an lbw call off Pat Cummins' delivery that came in off the surface. However, he survived and took on Matthew Kuhnemann to hit the first six of the innings.

His time at the crease came to an end after he was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon for 17 off 41 balls. The off-spinner came around the wicket to create an angle and the plan worked. Rahul could not negotiate the turn and could not cover the line. The opening batter took a review, but it was in vain as he had to depart on the back of a straightforward call.

The Twitterati were far from pleased with yet another poor score by the vice-captain. Since his century in South Africa in December 2022, he has had a forgettable time in the longest format. Here are some of the reactions.

Dallas Cricket @DallasCricket SURELY this has to be the end of the line for KL Rahul in the Indian Test Team? Time for Sarfaraz, Shubman, Sanju, or Shreyas.



He gets one more inning to save his career. Dude is probably secretly praying India get out soon so he can get another chance in 2nd innings. SMH SURELY this has to be the end of the line for KL Rahul in the Indian Test Team? Time for Sarfaraz, Shubman, Sanju, or Shreyas. He gets one more inning to save his career. Dude is probably secretly praying India get out soon so he can get another chance in 2nd innings. SMH

Ritik @Ritik568

And GILL was sitting on the bench!!



#INDvAUS How will we explain the next generation that KL Rahul was the Vice Captain of India at the average of 33 after 47 Tests.And GILL was sitting on the bench!! How will we explain the next generation that KL Rahul was the Vice Captain of India at the average of 33 after 47 Tests.And GILL was sitting on the bench!!#INDvAUS

Lakshya keshri @lakshya_keshri

#KLRahul I wonder what face Kl Rahul would have to show to dressing room who know there is clear favouritism and mediocrity is being rewarded.. I wonder what face Kl Rahul would have to show to dressing room who know there is clear favouritism and mediocrity is being rewarded..#KLRahul

Ameya Bhise @AmeyaBhise

Have a feeling this is Dravid backing Rahul... Typical defensive, orthodox mindset!



#INDvsAUS #cricket #TeamIndia #KLRahul It's high time the Indian team management drops KL Rahul... Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma really need to think hard before picking team for the next Test!Have a feeling this is Dravid backing Rahul... Typical defensive, orthodox mindset! It's high time the Indian team management drops KL Rahul... Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma really need to think hard before picking team for the next Test! Have a feeling this is Dravid backing Rahul... Typical defensive, orthodox mindset! #INDvsAUS #cricket #TeamIndia #KLRahul

Zucker Doctor @DoctorLFC The selectors & team management have actually done more damage to KL Rahul's career by constantly picking him in the team when he's so evidently out of form. Even the most talented cricketers face a bad patch & when they're dropped, the determined ones tend to come back stronger. The selectors & team management have actually done more damage to KL Rahul's career by constantly picking him in the team when he's so evidently out of form. Even the most talented cricketers face a bad patch & when they're dropped, the determined ones tend to come back stronger.

Tushar Gupta @Tushar15_ Looks like people are celebrating the dismissal of KL Rahul in the crowd. Looks like people are celebrating the dismissal of KL Rahul in the crowd. 😂

RathzRockz @Rathsrockz What is the procedure to get concussion substitute for Rahul ? #KLRahul What is the procedure to get concussion substitute for Rahul ? #KLRahul https://t.co/MnNVUyCkez

Desi Inkog @RajInkog KL Rahul averages 34 in test cricket after being around forever.. continuing to play him over someone who is in the form of his life like Gill is criminal. #Indian team doesn't exist to play and protect Rahul. #INDvsAUS KL Rahul averages 34 in test cricket after being around forever.. continuing to play him over someone who is in the form of his life like Gill is criminal. #Indian team doesn't exist to play and protect Rahul. #INDvsAUS

Arun Uthayasurian @TheDakalti #BorderGavaskarTrophy KL Rahul has been given more than enough opportunities. Think it is time for Shubman Gill to get a shot. #INDvAUS KL Rahul has been given more than enough opportunities. Think it is time for Shubman Gill to get a shot. #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy

Prasad Ramasubramanian @PrasadrsTOI It takes just moments for KL Rahul to start trending on Twitter. #INDvAUS It takes just moments for KL Rahul to start trending on Twitter. #INDvAUS

Gunjeѕh síngh🇮🇳 @mr_spacelover #INDvAUS KL Rahul has been given enough opportunities it's time for him to go back in domestic and prove his red ball form gill can replace him as he is in red hot form. #KLRahul KL Rahul has been given enough opportunities it's time for him to go back in domestic and prove his red ball form gill can replace him as he is in red hot form.#KLRahul #INDvAUS

Nathan Lyon runs riot as Team India face a collapse after Rahul's dismissal

Team India were holding their guard in the initial stages of the second day's play. But after the opening wicket, the phrase 'one brings two, and two brings three' was well on the show. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who was solid at the crease, was bowled by Nathan Lyon in his very next over. The off-spinner followed it up by taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck as well in the same over.

As of writing, India are tottering at 55-3 after 21 overs. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are currently at the crease, with Australia launching a spin barrage from both ends to prolong the collapse.

Should KL Rahul be dropped in favor of Shubman Gill for the third Test? Let us know what you think.

