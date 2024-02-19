"Jute pehnne ke liye Angrezo ko or ek over fielding karwa di"- Top 10 funny Rohit Sharma memes from 3rd IND vs ENG Test in Rajkot

Rohit Sharma-led India registered an emphatic 434-run win against England in the third Test on Sunday (February 18) in Rajkot, their biggest victory in terms of runs in Test cricket. The hosts also took a lead of 2-1 in the five-match series.

India began the fourth day with an overnight score of 196/2 and a lead of 322 runs. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (214*), Shubman Gill (91), and Sarfaraz Khan (68*) rose to the occasion and took the responsibility of the batting department, playing magnificent knocks to help the hosts reach 430/4.

Confusion arose in the second session during a drinks break as the batters and English fielders thought Rohit Sharma declared the innings. However, Rohit angrily gestured from the dressing room that was not the case and asked the batters to continue. Intriguingly, the Indian captain declared the innings after the completion of just one over, setting a target of 557 for the visitors.

In a steep chase, England crumbled under pressure. Homeboy Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around the batters and picked up his 13th five-wicket haul to skittle out England for 122.

Fans were entertained by Rohit Sharma's actions and stump mic comments during the 3rd Test against England. They used a few of them as templates to compile hilarious memes on social media platforms. One fan wrote:

"Jute pehnne ke liye Angrezo ko or ek over fielding karwa di." (Made the English field for an extra over to get his shoes on)

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The way we bowled after the onslaught from the English batters was brilliant"- India captain Rohit Sharma applauds his bowling unit after winning 3rd Test vs England

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in his teammate's abilities and lauded them for showing character while facing tricky situations in the third Test. Reflecting on the win, Sharma said:

"We always back ourselves to be in the game for five days. They played well. They batted really well and put us under pressure. But we have got class on our squad. The message was to stay calm. Not drift from what we want as a team. I'm proud of my team because they stuck to the plans."

On the crucial talking points from the match, Rohit added:

"Honestly, a lot of turning points. Once we won the toss, that was a good toss to win because we know how important it is to put runs on the board. Also, to get that lead. The way we bowled after the onslaught from the English batters was brilliant. The bowlers showed great character there."

The fourth Test between India and England will begin this Friday (February 23) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App