Karun Nair could be in queue for a place in the middle order: Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Karnataka batsman Karun Nair deserves a comeback into the Indian team. Bangar feels Nair's record in domestic cricket is outstanding and that he could be in with a shout in the near future.

India's disappointing batting performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand has raised a lot of doubts about the places of a few batsmen. Reports have emerged that the team management wants to try out alternatives like Hanuma Vihari in the Test series against England.

MSK Prasad analyses India's loss in the WTC final and things they need to right in the five-Test series against England 🧐🇮🇳 @srinjoysanyal07https://t.co/IOdNGAvKRj — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 30, 2021

Speaking to Cricket.com, Sanjay Bangar explained why Karun Nair might get a chance to once again feature in the Indian Test team. He also spoke about Hanuma Vihari as a viable alternative.

“Vihari has been a good investment because of his fine contributions in the past. More recently, it was his solid effort in Sydney (2021) in drawing that Test. He is a very capable batsman but one player who is in queue for the middle order could be Karun Nair because of his Test match record and also his overall first-class numbers. Karun had one or two average Test matches and he was sidelined,” Sanjay Bangar opined.

Ajinkya Rahane would like to have himself a big series: Sanjay Bangar

Failure Is Not The Enemy, Nor Is It The End . 😊 #MondayMotivation #AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/fTqI1nAT3W — Ajinkya Rahane Fanclub (@AjinkyaRahane13) June 28, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane's sensational Boxing Day hundred that won India the MCG Test seems to be a distant memory now. He has since been inconsistent and there have been talks about him getting dropped for the England series.

However, Sanjay Bangar believes Rahane is a capable player and that he is hopeful that the Indian Test vice-captain will find some form.

"Ajinkya has always performed when India has won a Test abroad but even he would like to have himself a big series (with complete dominance) something which has eluded him so far in his career. He has been a keen student, a very motivated player besides a thinker of the game. And, I hope in future he can score heavily in an entire series and things can get better from there for him,” Sanjay Bangar signed off.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs

Edited by Anantaajith Ra