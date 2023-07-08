"Keep backing yourself mate, you'll create a chance for us" - Todd Murphy on Pat Cummins' advice during Ben Stokes' blitz

Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy made an important contribution to the ongoing Headingley Test of Ashes 2023 on Day 2 when he dismissed England captain Ben Stokes.

The all-rounder once again looked in ominous touch and threatened to take the game away from the visitors. However, Murphy finally got Stokes one to mishit and Steve Smith completed a simple catch at long-on to ensure Australia took a handy lead of 26 runs into their second innings.

In a video posted by cricket.com.au ahead of Day 3, Todd Murphy explained how captain Pat Cummins helped him deal with the pressure of bowling to a well-set Ben Stokes. He said:

"It was just about being brave and Patty (Cummins) was just reiterating that 'Keep backing yourself mate, you'll create a chance for us.' Probably cost myself a bit with that dropped catch, but it's always good fun to get in a contest like that with a guy of that calibre (Stokes)."

Murphy also thanked other teammates who ensured he didn't panic despite the dropped catch off his own bowling. He said:

"I was just trying to stay level and execute what I had confidence in. It's always nice to have the captain's support. They were all pretty calm and making sure everything was good."

Todd Murphy on ideal target Australia want to set

Todd Murphy is aware of the way England chased down more than 350 runs in the final innings at Headingley four years ago, thanks to an all-time great knock by Ben Stokes. However, he is also confident that there's enough help for the Aussie bowlers to possibly pick up 10 wickets if they could set a total in excess of 250.

On this, Murphy stated:

"As many as we could get could be great. I think it's evenly balanced at the moment. If we can get a lead of 250+, I think that will give us a chance of picking up 10 wickets and hopefully, we can go 3-0 up."

The start of play on Day 3 has been delayed due to rain and the players will take an early lunch at 12:30 pm local time.

