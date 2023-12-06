"Keep him in the scheme of things at least" - Aakash Chopra on whether Umran Malik deserves a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Indian selectors for completely ignoring Umran Malik across all formats, including the India A squad, for the upcoming multi-format tour of South Africa.

India will face the Proteas in three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests, with the first T20I to be played in Durban on Sunday, December 10. The India A team will play three four-day games, with the first match starting on Monday, December 11.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Umran deserves a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad, to which he responded (8:00):

"I feel he should be considered. You had kept him in the team until some time back. You had played him, it was either against the West Indies or Ireland. After that, he has been missing. You keep someone with so much love at one point and then suddenly missing, that's not good."

The former India opener added:

"Keep him in the scheme of things at least. In fact, he is not even being picked in the India A team. How can it happen that he was in the Indian team three months ago and now he is not even part of the India A team?"

However, Chopra acknowledged that the Jammu and Kashmir speedster can't find a place in India's T20I side currently and needs to perform better to be picked. However, he opined that the right-arm pacer is good enough for his name to figure in the India A squad.

"He wouldn't have played cricket for a long time" - Aakash Chopra on whether Rishabh Pant should be in India's T20 World Cup squad if he is fully fit

Rishabh Pant is recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra was further asked whether Rishabh Pant should be in India's T20 World Cup squad if he is fully fit, to which he replied (8:50):

"Rishabh Pant is exciting, enigmatic and entertaining, but he wouldn't have played cricket for a long time. Firstly, he should play in the IPL. If he plays in the IPL and performs very well, I will keep him in the scheme of things."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons it might be a little premature for the dashing wicketkeeper-batter to return to India's squad for next year's T20 World Cup. He said:

"However, I don't know how much and how well he will be able to play. So I am not counting my chickens before they hatch. I feel it will take a little time for Rishabh Pant. You don't want to rush in case of a World Cup. So World Cup - maybe not, but I really hope that he gets fit and comes back."

Pant hasn't played competitive cricket since December 2022. Although he is expected to play for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, he will have to prove his fitness and form to be in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup.

