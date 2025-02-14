Kevin Pietersen gifts son Virat Kohli’s signed India jersey after IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series [In Pictures]

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen gifted his son, Dylan, Virat Kohli's signed jersey following the recently concluded three-match ODI series between the two nations. The cricketer-turned-commentator shared a picture of his son wearing the ace batter's Men in Blue jersey on his Instagram account.

Pietersen and Kohli share a great camaraderie off the field. The two have also shared the dressing room for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the ex-England batter's two-year stint with the franchise from 2009/10.

The 44-year-old mentioned that Kohli's jersey fit Dylan perfectly. Thanking the Team India star for the gesture, Pietersen wrote on Instagram:

"Got home and gave @dylanpietersenphotography a gift from @virat.kohli and it goes straight on! Fits like a glove. Thanks buddy!"

India completed a 3-0 annihilation over England in the three-match home ODI series. Virat Kohli missed the opening encounter due to a knee issue. He was dismissed cheaply in the second fixture, losing his wicket to leg spinner Adil Rashid for five runs.

The seasoned campaigner made amends in the third ODI, notching up his 73rd half-century in the format. He finished with a fine 52-run knock, showing impressive form ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Never ever assume things" - Kevin Pietersen on possible London real estate chat with Virat Kohli during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

During the second ODI of the India-England series, Kevin Pietersen was spotted chatting with Virat Kohli when the latter was fielding at the boundary. When the ex-cricketer joined the Hindi commentary as a guest, Aakash Chopra inquired if the two discussed real estate prices in London, as speculated by some fans.

However, Pietersen dismissed the question and suggested that people should never assume things. He responded:

"Never ever assume things. I can use an analogy about assumptions but won't here."

During the segment, Pietersen disclosed that the conversation with Kohli was about golf and he urged the right-handed batter to start playing the game.

