South Africa and Pretoria Capitals ace pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ongoing SA20 season and the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy season. Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the same in a press release which was made public today, January 15.

Anrich Nortje has been battling back injuries for a long time, which has seen him absent from the South Africa squad since the culmination of the 2024 ICC Men's T20I World Cup. The Proteas quick was expected to make a recovery in time and travel with the side to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with his name listed in the 15-man squad announced last week by the Proteas.

The press release posted by Cricket South Africa stated:

"Pretoria Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remainder of the Betway SA20 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury. The 31-year-old, who was initially named in the Champions Trophy squad, underwent scans on Monday afternoon which revealed the extent of the injury.

"He is not expected to recover in time for the 50-over tournament, where South Africa will begin their campaign on 21 February against Afghanistan in Karachi, Pakistan."

At the end of the release, CSA also made it known that a replacement for the pacer will be announced in due course of time.

South Africa is placed in Group B with England, Australia and Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025

By finishing second in the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, South Africa quite comfortably managed to secure qualification for the Champions Trophy, which will be played after a hiatus of eight years.

They play their first game against Afghanistan on February 21 which will be followed by their game against Australia on February 25. They will play their last game of the group stage against England on March 1. A top-two finish should see them make the knockout stages of the tournament.

