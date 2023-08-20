"Kingku: I came here to rule" - Top 10 funny memes after India reach 185/5 in 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Batting first, Team India managed to reach a formidable total of 185/5 in the second T20I against Ireland on Sunday, August 20, in Dublin. The Men in Blue currently lead the three-match series by 1-0 after their marginal two-run victory (DLS) in the rain-shortened game on Friday.

India had to bat first in the contest after their skipper Jasprit Bumrah lost the toss. Both teams played with unchanged teams from the first match.

The visiting side got off to a brisk start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (18) and Ruturaj Gaikwad put together 28 runs for the opening wicket. Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal in the fourth over to give Ireland their first breakthrough. After a golden duck in the previous match, Tilak Varma (1) failed to get going again and got out on his second ball to a short delivery.

After losing two quick wickets, Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and Sanju Samson (40) put on a 71-run partnership for the third wicket and set up a good platform for the rest of the batting line-up. Samson played with positive intent and smashed five fours and a six. He perished in the 13th over while trying to play the same way.

Ruturaj anchored the innings at the other end and hit an eloquent half-century in 39 balls. In a bid to up the ante in death over, He departed for 58 in the 16th over.

Rinku Singh (38) and Shivam Dube (22*) provided the finished touches with blazing cameos in the final phase of the innings to push India to 185/5. They launched a stunning onslaught and scored 42 runs in the final two overs. Barry McCarthy scalped two wickets for Ireland in the bowling department.

Fans react after Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad power India to a solid total in 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Fans on social media enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the 2nd T20I between the two sides. They expressed their reactions by compiling some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

