KL Rahul begins light training after undergoing appendicitis surgery

Team India batsman KL Rahul has begun light training on his road to recovery following appendicitis surgery. Rahul was diagnosed with the condition during the now-suspended Indian Premier League.

The talismanic run-scorer, who was leading the Punjab Kings in the cash-rich league, missed their last league game as he was out with an injury. Rahul underwent successful surgery earlier this month.

As he continues to recover, KL Rahul shared a couple of pictures on Twitter from his training session.

"And still, we rise," he wrote in the caption.

And still, we rise 🌻 pic.twitter.com/0kPdEJuoEv — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 25, 2021

KL Rahul can fly to England with Team India

KL Rahul was the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL after Shikhar Dhawan with 331 runs from seven games before he was diagnosed with the disease.

The cricketer from Karnataka, who is yet to fully recover, has been included in the squad that will fly to the UK subject to a fitness clearance. A report in IANS confirmed that KL Rahul is recovering well and can travel with the squad.

"He is doing fine and has recovered well as far as I know. He should be travelling to England with the team,” a source close to the player told IANS. “There is still time, about a month before the start of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and another one-and-a-half month before the start of the five-match Test series against England."

"The Indian team has done this before too. They took an injured Wriddhiman Saha to Australia last year and made him do his rehab with the team,” the source added.

The Indian squad is currently undergoing strict quarantine in Mumbai and will fly to the UK on June 2.

India will play the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton starting June 18. This will be followed by a five-match Test series against England.