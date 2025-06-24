KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal react as Jasprit Bumrah misses tough return catch in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India players KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal reacted as pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed a tough return catch on the fifth day of the first Test between England and India. The game is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

Ad

The incident occurred in the 29th over on the stroke of Lunch. On the fifth delivery of Jasprit Bumrah's over, England opener Zak Crawley punched the ball straight back to Bumrah as he mistimed his shot. However, the ball went quickly to Bumrah and was low. The pacer got his left hand out but could not hold onto the ball, missing a tough return catch in the end.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were positioned in the slip cordon, reacted as Rahul had his hands on his head while Jaiswal covered his face with his hands, knowing it was a tough yet missed opportunity.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the incident posted by Star Sports Kannada on Instagram below -

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah effective but fails to pick up a wicket in opening session on Day 5

England headed into Lunch with the upper hand, having dominated the opening session of play on Day 5. Openers Zak Crawley (42) and Ben Duckett (64) remained unbeaten as the hosts got to 117 for no loss, chasing 371 in the fourth innings. They headed into Lunch needing just 254 more runs to win with all wickets intact.

Ad

India had their hopes pinned on Jasprit Bumrah, who was expected to provide them with early breakthroughs as they began the day. Bumrah proved to be effective as he bowled nine overs and gave away just 21 runs, including a couple of maiden overs.

The ace pacer also bowled some impressive deliveries in his spell. However, he failed to pick up a single wicket as the English openers batted through the opening session. Notably, Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India when England batted in the first innings. He had picked up five wickets in 24.4 overs, giving away 83 runs.

With the visitors on the backfoot in this contest at the moment, they will need Jasprit Bumrah to strike and deliver with multiple blows to bring them back into the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news