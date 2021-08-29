Kohli, Pujara, Rahane cannot have such long gaps between two big knocks: Inzamam-ul-Haq critical of Team India’s experienced trio

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq reckons that the experienced trio of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are letting Team India down because of their lack of performances. Inzamam pointed out that the youngsters have risen to the occasion in recent times but they cannot be expected to bail the team out every time.

Team India succumbed to defeat by an innings and 76 runs on Day 4 at Headingley against England. While Pujara and Kohli notched up half-centuries in the second innings, Rahane failed to come up with a decent score yet again.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam stated that Kohli, Pujara and Rahane have been too inconsistent given the kind of experience they possess.

He explained:

“If you look at Team India’s batters, Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a hundred in nearly two years. The case is the same with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is also struggling. Youngsters have been bailing the team out of difficult situations in recent times. Rishabh Pant scored a lot of runs, Ravindra Jadeja also contributed and Ashwin as well. The young guns have contributed a lot more in comparison to the experienced guys.”

Inzamam, however, added that it is the duty of Team India’s experienced players to show the way, else the youngsters would also crumble under pressure.

He elaborated:

“In big series’, if Team India’s experienced players don’t lead from the front, then they are bound to find themselves in trouble. I have been observing India’s performance from Australia. They have played some very good Test cricket. They have won series’ away from home in tough conditions. But the major role in these wins was played by the young players.”

“Virat is the No. 1 player in the world, Pujara and Rahane are very good Test players. But if there is such a big gap between their big scores or hundreds, the youngsters are bound to come under pressure. The young players have been doing well but the experienced ones must lead the way. If Team India’s younger players are constantly put under pressure, they too will struggle. This is exactly what is happening in England,” Inzamam explained.

Things change when Team India’s big guns perform: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Team India put up a commendable fight on Day 3 at Headingley as Rohit Sharma, Pujara and Kohli put up a resistance against England’s bowlers. However, they could not continue the good work and crumbled against the new ball the next day.

According to Inzamam, Team India could have applied pressure on England had they managed a big partnership in the second innings.

He said:

“Things change when the big guns perform. Look at this Test itself. When Pujara and Kohli were involved in that partnership, Team India’s hopes of a comeback were suddenly raised though they had conceded a 350-run lead. It could have happened (comeback) had they converted their partnership into a big one, say around 200-250. The pressure would have been back on England then.”

Team India will now face England in the fourth Test of the five-match series, starting September 2 at The Oval.

