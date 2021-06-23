Krunal Pandya shares a post-workout picture ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who is currently undergoing quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the Sri Lanka series, recently shared a post-workout photo.

The all-rounder from Baroda underwent a strength and conditioning session as the Indian cricketers were allowed to train after seven days of strict isolation. He captioned the post:

"That post workout feeling."

That post workout feeling 😄



📷: @surya_14kumar making us look good pic.twitter.com/z3hXtqP6OB — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya can be seen with wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan along with the strength and conditioning coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in the picture.

After completing a14-day quarantine, the entire squad will travel to Colombo, where they will play all six games of the tour. They will have to undergo another three days of isolation upon landing in Sri Lanka before they will be allowed to train normally ahead of the first game on July 13.

Krunal Pandya's last T20I game came in 2019

With a couple of spots still up for grabs, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder will be eyeing the upcoming six games to stake a claim for a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

The left-arm spinner, who has 18 T20Is under his belt, last played against Bangladesh in Rajkot in 2019. Krunal Pandya has been largely inconsistent, managing only 14 wickets and scoring 121 runs.

The 30-year-old also made his ODI debut earlier this year against England. While he had an awful time with the ball, Pandya had an impressive debut with the bat. He scored an unbeaten 58 which propelled Team India to 317 runs. The Men in Blue eventually won the match in Pune by 66 runs.

The absence of first-choice cricketers on the Sri Lanka tour will provide Krunal Pandya with the perfect stage to impress the selectors.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar