Kyle Jamieson's long-term cricketing future in doubt following impending surgery to treat back stress fracture

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is expected to be ruled out for another three to four months as he is set to undergo surgery next week to treat a stress fracture to the back.

He was set to make his international comeback in the ongoing home series against England, but the recurring injury thwarted the plans.

Jamieson last played for New Zealand during their tour of England in June 2022. After sustaining the injury, he was on the sidelines for the next couple of months before partaking in domestic cricket in January 2023. The upcoming surgery also puts his franchise cricket aspirations in doubt.

Confirming that Jamieson is currently consulting with a surgeon to plan the procedure, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead told reporters:

"He's seen a surgeon and he's getting back surgery later in the week, so it's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. We hope we will know more in three to four months and just what the prognosis is."

New Zealand fell to a heavy 267-run defeat against England in the first Test at Mount Maunganui. The hosts had a rather depleted pace attack following the absence of Jamieson and Trent Boult. The latter was in contention to be called up despite not being a contracted player, but New Zealand opted against it.

Jamieson was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction

The back stress fracture, set to sideline him for a significant while, also casts doubt over his participation in the upcoming IPL season. Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in the Kiwi all-rounder for his base price of ₹1 crore at the mini-auction.

Similar injuries have been on show, especially among fast bowlers of late. Jasprit Bumrah is currently battling the same issue while a number of England pacers like Saqib Mahmood and Olly Stone have gone through the same.

The rather unforgiving injury might hamper Jamieson's participation across all three formats for New Zealand as well as partaking in franchise T20 leagues. A fragile back following the surgery might not be up to that much load.

