"Laga hi nahi vo batsman khel raha hai ya bowler"- Former Pakistan speedster slams Babar Azam's captaincy during T20 World Cup final

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was baffled to see Pakistan captain Babar Azam not giving Mohammad Nawaz even a single over in the T20 World Cup final against England at the MCG on Sunday.

England's Adil Rashid got grip and turn from the pitch and it seemed like Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan and Nawaz would also enjoy bowling on the surface. However, Amir questioned Babar's tactics as the latter didn't even try to see what Nawaz could do.

Speaking to 24 News HD, Amir spoke about a video where Babar Azam called Nawaz a 'match-winner' and slammed the skipper for not living up to his words. He said:

"I can't understand Nawaz's case. After the first match against India, there was video made in the dressing room where Babar told Nawaz he was a match-winner. Uske baad poore tournament laga hi nahi vo batsman khel raha hai ya bowler khel raha hai. (After that, it was hard to judge whether he played as a batsman or a bowler)."

Suleman Raza MBE @iamsulemanraza

#EngvsPak Someone plz remind Babar that we have Muhammad Nawaz as a spin option. Someone plz remind Babar that we have Muhammad Nawaz as a spin option.#EngvsPak

Amir further added:

"It shows you don't trust your player. If you're saying something, you should act on it. Nawaz bowls the first over in PSL. He has won matches on his own. He could've done something today. I couldn't understand the decision."

Babar Azam didn't take brave decisions: Mohammad Amir

Babar Azam has been quite vocal in press conferences about how sometimes the Pakistan team is unfairly criticized. However, Amir pointed out Babar's blunders in the captaincy and said that people will speak when such mistakes are made.

On this, the former pacer stated:

"Harry Brook was struggling against Shadab. Nawaz could've done something there. But then again, they will say that I criticise a lot. Aapne brave decisions nahi liye, and jab aap haarte ho toh ye cheezein nazar aati hain. (Captain should be brave. You didn't take brave decisions, and when you lose, these things are visible)."

Will Babar Azam be able to hold onto his captaincy after failing to win the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes