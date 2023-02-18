Create

"Laut aao Nathan Lyon ko sledge karne vale Rishab Pant" - Fans react to Australian spinner's five-wicket haul in 2nd IND vs AUS Test

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Feb 18, 2023 14:29 IST
Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs AUS Test. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)

Senior Australian spinner Nathan Lyon starred with the ball on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against India in Delhi on Saturday, February 18.

After an underwhelming performance in the first Test in Nagpur, Lyon made amends by coming up with an improved performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The crafty spinner picked up a stunning five-wicket haul, denting India's chances of piling up a big score in their first innings.

Lyon ran through the home team's star-studded batting lineup, accounting for the dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, and KS Bharat.

Many fans took to social media to laud the seasoned bowler for his five-wicket haul. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Nathan Lyon against India today🤝 Broad against New Zealand today Destroying the opposition single handedly 🔥 Experience coming into play🫡🔥#INDvsAUS #ENGvsNZ #BGT23 #TestCricket #nathonlyon #stuartbroad
Nathan Lyon reminding us who’s who #INDvAUS https://t.co/43aBlPrCPf
Nathan Lyon's comeback against India after the first test needs to be highlighted. It hasn't been easy to play him today #IndvAus
#NathanLyon showing his class after an indifferent show in NagpurHas already taken a Fifer#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND#CricketTwitter
Nathan Lyon went from Lyon to Lion in the span of few days😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Laut aao Nathan Lyon ko sledge karne vale Rishab Pant.
Nathan Lyon doesn't get the respect he deserves
Nathan Lyon is truly the 🐐 #INDvsAUS | #INDvAUS
Nathan lyon what a bowler 🔥
Nathan Lyon on this pitch is too much for this batting line up .#INDvAUS
Credit to Nathan Lyon for his comeback. Been one of the best spells in this series so far.
Nathan LyonIn Nagpur In DelhiTest Test https://t.co/ug7rnq0nUv
Nathan Lyon ne Indian team ko taash ke patto ki tarah bhikher diya.@NathLyon421#INDvsAUS #IndVsAus2023 #Lyon
Pant bhaiya hote to Nathan lyon ko T20 khilate 😢#INDvAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/Q7yrUKHvsR

Lyon troubled the Indian batters with his tidy spells on the second day of the Test, helping his side take the upper hand in the contest.

The 35-year-old was trolled by many after he finished with just a single wicket from his 49 overs in the first Test. However, Lyon stamped his class by making a thumping comeback at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Nathan Lyon becomes the third bowler to take 100 wickets against India

Nathan Lyon reached a significant milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing Test, becoming the third bowler to complete 100 wickets against India in Test matches.

Apart from Lyon, England's James Anderson (139) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (105) are the only bowlers to have achieved the feat. Furthermore, the Australian spinner now also holds the record for most five-wicket hauls against India in the format.

That's FIVE for Nathan Lyon and 100 wickets against IndiaBharat gone for 6India 139-7#INDvAUS https://t.co/z6la1NYT6G

Lyon, who picked up his eighth fifer against India, went past Muralitharan, who has seven five-wicket hauls to his name.

With 466 wickets to his name, he is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket, just behind Glenn McGrath (563) and Shane Warne (708).

