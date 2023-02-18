"Laut aao Nathan Lyon ko sledge karne vale Rishab Pant" - Fans react to Australian spinner's five-wicket haul in 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Senior Australian spinner Nathan Lyon starred with the ball on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against India in Delhi on Saturday, February 18.

After an underwhelming performance in the first Test in Nagpur, Lyon made amends by coming up with an improved performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The crafty spinner picked up a stunning five-wicket haul, denting India's chances of piling up a big score in their first innings.

Lyon ran through the home team's star-studded batting lineup, accounting for the dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, and KS Bharat.

Lyon troubled the Indian batters with his tidy spells on the second day of the Test, helping his side take the upper hand in the contest.

The 35-year-old was trolled by many after he finished with just a single wicket from his 49 overs in the first Test. However, Lyon stamped his class by making a thumping comeback at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Nathan Lyon becomes the third bowler to take 100 wickets against India

Nathan Lyon reached a significant milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing Test, becoming the third bowler to complete 100 wickets against India in Test matches.

Apart from Lyon, England's James Anderson (139) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (105) are the only bowlers to have achieved the feat. Furthermore, the Australian spinner now also holds the record for most five-wicket hauls against India in the format.

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



Bharat gone for 6



India 139-7



#INDvAUS That's FIVE for Nathan Lyon and 100 wickets against IndiaBharat gone for 6India 139-7 That's FIVE for Nathan Lyon and 100 wickets against IndiaBharat gone for 6India 139-7#INDvAUS https://t.co/z6la1NYT6G

Lyon, who picked up his eighth fifer against India, went past Muralitharan, who has seven five-wicket hauls to his name.

With 466 wickets to his name, he is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket, just behind Glenn McGrath (563) and Shane Warne (708).

