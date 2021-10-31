"I think it was some kind of sushi" - Adil Rashid reveals which England teammate successfully completed his challenge in the nets

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid found a winner in Liam Livingstone for a challenge he threw amongst his teammates. Rashid, England's lead spinner in the ongoing T20 World Cup, laid down an interesting gauntlet for his fellow countrymen and had to buy Livingstone dinner.

Rashid challenged his teammates to hit a boundary off one of the designated balls in the end. Of all the power-hitters in the England set-up, Livingstone emerged triumphant, smacking a massive six off the 34-year-old.

Adil Rashid said he likes to face situations where the opposition needs a boundary to win. As for Livingstone, the Yorkshire spinner revealed he ordered sushi.

"It was four or six off the last ball, and he hit me for a massive six. I enjoy going in the nets and working like that, with four or six to win. It gives the batsman and myself a bit more to think about. I think it was some kind of sushi. I know he ordered a lot more than he usually does, anyway."

Livingstone, a batting all-rounder, has emerged as one of the most potent match-winners. He showcased his magic with leg-spin on Saturday against Australia, bagging figures of 4-0-15-1 while dismissing Matthew Wade.

Adil Rashid opened the bowling for England against Australia

Meanwhile, Adil Rashid hasn't been any less impressive for England in the 2021 World T20. The 34-year old-opened the bowling on Saturday, unlike Moeen Ali, who did so in the first two games. Rashid did a commendable job for his team, finishing with figures of 4-0-19-1.

Eoin Morgan and Co. collectively bowled Australia out for 125 before Jos Buttler's unbeaten 32-ball 71 left the opposition clueless.

England's authoritative eight-wicket win in Dubai over Australia helped them put one foot in the semi-finals. Their next fixture is against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday and England will be hoping to extend their dominance further.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar