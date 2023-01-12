"Let him take a 5-wicket haul and leave the rest to the team management" - Fans praise Kuldeep Yadav after yet another noteworthy outing 

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav marked his return to the side with an eventful outing at a venue he is very much familiar with, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The left-arm wrist spinner claimed impressive figures of 3-51 to induce a batting collapse in the middle overs which reduced Sri Lanka from a comfortable 102-1 to 126-6 in the space of nine overs.

Kuldeep was introduced into the attack in the 17th over, during a crucial stage of play, where Kusal Mendis and debutant Nuwanidu Fernando were finding comfort at the crease with a budding 73-run partnership for the third wicket. The spinner struck in his very first over, forcing Mendis to play all over against an arm ball, which trapped him in front. The in-form batter reviewed the lbw decision, but the umpire's call verdict sealed the wicket.

The spinner found a rhythm, bowling in tandem with Axar Patel from the other end. He claimed Dasun Shanaka's crucial wicket as the opposition skipper failed to connect with a sweep shot, resulting in the bails being dislodged. He added a third wicket to his tally with a soft caught and bowled dismissal to send Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion.

Fans were full of praise for Kuldeep, who has had to wait for his chance of late. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Vasu Srini @Srini14Vasu @BCCI @mastercardindia Poor kuldeep! He shouldn't take 5 wickets . If it's so, then they won't give a chance in the 3rd ODI. @BCCI @mastercardindia Poor kuldeep! He shouldn't take 5 wickets . If it's so, then they won't give a chance in the 3rd ODI.

saaransh Parikh @saaransh_11 #INDvsSL Kuldeep Yadav has been phenomenal today Kuldeep Yadav has been phenomenal today 🙌 👏 #INDvsSL

Shaitaan Khopdi™🇮🇳 @shaitaankhopdi

If you dont want to face Kuldeep Yadav in next match, let him take a 5 wicket hall and leave the rest to Indian team management.

#INDvSL Dear Srilanka,If you dont want to face Kuldeep Yadav in next match, let him take a 5 wicket hall and leave the rest to Indian team management. Dear Srilanka,If you dont want to face Kuldeep Yadav in next match, let him take a 5 wicket hall and leave the rest to Indian team management. #INDvSL

Deepak-JSR @Deepak_D1105

Similarly, it is a definite crime to keep KL in any side. @CricCrazyJohns It is almost a crime to keep Kuldeep out of the playing eleven in ODIsSimilarly, it is a definite crime to keep KL in any side. @CricCrazyJohns It is almost a crime to keep Kuldeep out of the playing eleven in ODIsSimilarly, it is a definite crime to keep KL in any side.

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 Kuldeep Yadav should refrain himself from taking wickets. With each wicket, he is getting closer to getting dropped. #INDvSL Kuldeep Yadav should refrain himself from taking wickets. With each wicket, he is getting closer to getting dropped. #INDvSL

अमित बाडकर @swa_rajya Kuldeep Yadav bowling exceptionally so that he can be benched in the next ODI match. #INDvsSL Kuldeep Yadav bowling exceptionally so that he can be benched in the next ODI match. #INDvsSL

JinSakai @NoNameCharlie3 I won’t be surprised if Kuldeep is benched in next game. That’s how awful this team management has been #INDvSL I won’t be surprised if Kuldeep is benched in next game. That’s how awful this team management has been #INDvSL

Rishabh Jangid @Rishabhjangid10

Still he will get dropped in next match.

#INDvsSL Kuldeep yadav proves his worth in every matchStill he will get dropped in next match. Kuldeep yadav proves his worth in every match Still he will get dropped in next match.#INDvsSL

Cricket Field Chronicles 🏏 @cfc_cricket Will be travesty if they drop Kuldeep again. Man has waited patiently and made good use of every little opportunity he has been getting. #INDvsSL Will be travesty if they drop Kuldeep again. Man has waited patiently and made good use of every little opportunity he has been getting. #INDvsSL

Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI for the second ODI against Sri Lanka

Kuldeep's previous international appearance came during the first Test against Bangladesh in December 2022. Despite putting in a player-of-the-match performance for his eight-wicket haul in the contest, he was dropped for the second Test in place of Jaydev Unadkat.

After finding himself on the bench for the recently concluded first ODI against Sri Lanka, Kuldeep found a way back following a minor injury to Yuzvendra Chahal.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said during the toss:

"One enforced change for us, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in."

The Men in Blue have recovered well in the contest by pulling things back in the middle overs, having reduced Sri Lanka to 206-8 after 38 overs.

It remains to be seen whether his performance in the second ODI warrants him a place in the playing XI for the series finale at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Should the left-arm wrist spinner be Team India's first-choice spinner moving forward? Let us know what you think.

