"Life will move on, but these U-19 memories will remain forever"- Rishabh Pant shares throwback post on Instagram

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared some pictures from his U-19 days on Instagram earlier today. Before becoming the superstar that he is presently, Pant played for the country in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2016.

Ishan Kishan, another member of the current Indian squad, captained India U-19s in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2016.

Rishabh Pant was the vice-captain, and the other well-known names who represented India in that tournament were Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mahipal Lomror and Washington Sundar.

Rishabh Pant posted a bunch of photos on Instagram earlier today and captioned it as follows:

"Life will move on, but these u-19 memories will remain forever. One of the best time."

The India U-19 cricket team finished runners-up in the 2016 U-19 World Cup. They lost to the West Indies U-19s in the summit clash. Shimron Hetmyer was the captain of that West Indies U-19 squad.

Interestingly, Hetmyer played under Rishabh Pant's captaincy for the Delhi Capitals team during IPL 2021.

Rishabh Pant will be in action this Wednesday against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant is one of the top wicket-keepers in India right now

After India's early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the Men in Blue are now set to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting this Wednesday.

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium will play host to the opening match of the India vs New Zealand T20I series.

Rishabh Pant will be a key player for India. With star players like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja opting to rest during the T20I series, new captain Rohit Sharma will expect Pant to score runs in the middle-order.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian cricket team performs against New Zealand at home.

