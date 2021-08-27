"Liked the way Haseeb Hameed played the ball late at Headingley, just like how Kane Williamson bats" - Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was highly impressed with the English batting line-up's performance against India in the Headingley Test. He heaped praise on Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, and Joe Root for batting wonderfully and helping the hosts get a substantial lead.

After India got all-out for 78 in the second session of day 1, the England batsman put on an exhibition of class batsmanship over the next five sessions of the Test. At stumps on day 2, England have firm control over the proceedings with 423/8 on the scoreboard, with a lead of 345 runs. Only a batting performance on par with the '2001 Eden Gardens Test' could help India save the Test from this point as there are still three days left.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain reviewed England's batting performance in their first innings. He pointed out that the presence of Haseeb Hammed has helped reduce the pressure on Rory Burns as earlier he had to score at a faster rate due to Dom Sibley's ultra-defensive batting.

He also opined that playing the ball late has led to the improved performance of the English openers. Nasser Hussain wrote:

"Before this game the difference in techniques between England's top order and India's openers in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had been striking. India were playing the ball late from sideways on, in stark contrast to England. But this is how the England batting should be, at least until India gave themselves a little bit of hope by taking five wickets in the final session."

Nasser Hussain continued:

"The return of Haseeb Hameed has given England an opener who bats in the tried and trusted way and he has had a good couple of days after his struggles at Lord's. I liked the way Hameed played the ball late here, as you could see in his defence when the ball landed at his feet, just as it does when Kane Williamson bats for example."

England's top order looks more solid in Dawid Malan's presence: Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain also reserved special praise for comeback man Dawid Malan. The Headingley Test was Malan's first match since being dropped from the Test team after England's home series against India in 2018.

The number 1 ranked T20I batsman announced his return to the Test arena in style by playing a fluent knock of 70 at the number 3 position. As for Malan's performance, Nasser Hussain wrote:

"Dawid Malan has always looked a good player and he too showed that on Thursday. We mustn't get too giddy about him because on a pitch with a bit more zip and sideways movement he may still have concerns outside off-stump. But he knows and understands his game and England's top three looks more solid for his presence."

