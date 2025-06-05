"Lives of the people are far more important" - Gautam Gambhir reacts to Bengaluru stampede tragedy, criticizes idea of roadshows

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir condemned the idea of roadshows after the Bengaluru stampede tragedy amid Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory celebrations in the city. The former Indian opener asserted that the lives of the people are far more important and that celebrations could have been held behind closed doors.
With RCB winning their first IPL title in 18 seasons, the spirits of the fans in Bengaluru were sky high. However, the celebrations turned into a tragic incident as the authorities could not control the magnitude of the crowd that emerged during it. At least 11 people lost their lives and 33 sustained injuries.
During a press conference ahead of the England tour, Gambhir said he is gutted to know what happened in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He expressed his sadness at those who lost their loved ones and said, as quoted by The Indian Express:
"I was never a believer that we need to have roadshows. When I was playing, I had the same statement to make - that we should not have roadshows. Lives of the people are far more important. We can be a little bit aware of not holding these kind of roadshows. Can probably have it closed door or in a stadium. It is very tragic what happened yesterday. My heart goes out to the people who lost their loved ones."
After losing three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, the Bengaluru-based franchise finally managed to cross the line as they beat the Punjab Kings by six runs. Krunal Pandya earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-17-2 as RCB defended 190 successfully.
"I am no one to hold anyone responsible" - Gautam Gambhir
The 43-year-old further noted that the lives of the people should not be compromised with. He claimed that the event should not have taken place if the authorities could not control such an enormous crowd. He added:
"I am no one to hold anyone responsible. Important thing is, I never believed in road shows. Winning and celebrations are important but what is more important is someone's life. If we are not prepared to handle that kind of crowd then might as well not having these road shows. We are responsible citizens of this country and we need to show that in all of our actions."
Gambhir, meanwhile, faces a challenge as India face England in five Tests, beginning on June 20.
