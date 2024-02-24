"Lone warrior" - Fans erupt as Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 73 off 117 balls in IND vs ENG Ranchi Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again starred with the bat in the fourth Test against England at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24. The left-handed batter scored 73 runs off 117 balls, including a six and eight boundaries in the first innings.

However, Jaiswal, who was looking dangerous once again, missed out on a well-deserved century, cleaned up by off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

During his knock, Jaiswal also completed 550+ runs in the series, becoming the first player to achieve the landmark after Virat Kohli in home Tests over the last two decades. Jaiswal had earlier slammed consecutive double-centuries in Vizag and Rajkot to help the hosts take a 2-1 lead after the first three Tests. The southpaw also smashed 80 in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his consistency. One user wrote:

"Well played Jaiswal, Lone warrior."

Here are some more reactions:

Shoaib Bashir spins a web for India in India vs England 4th Test

Shoaib Bashir spun a web for India to help England dominate on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test. Apart from Jaiswal, Bashir also dismissed Shubman Gill (38 off 65), Rajat Patidar (17 off 42) and Ravindra Jadeja (12 off 12) during the second session.

At the time of writing, India were 171/6 with Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease. Sarfaraz Khan was the last batter to be dismissed, thanks to a diving catch by Joe Root at slip.

Earlier in the day, England were bundled out for 353 in their first innings. Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 122 off 274 balls. Ollie Robinson, Ben Foakes, and Zak Crawley chipped in with 58 (96), 47 (126), and run-a-ball 42, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the India bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/67, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

Follow the IND vs ENG Ranchi Test live score and updates here.

