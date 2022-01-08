"Loss to India at home hurt the Australian team and dented egos of players" - Former Australia coach John Buchanan

Former Australia head coach John Buchanan believes India's iconic series victory last summer against Australia Down Under hurt the home side. India began the series with a demoralizing loss at Adelaide, where they surrendered meekly for just 36 in the second innings.

The visitors were without stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami for the next three Tests of the series. Many critics proclaimed that Australia would bulldoze through the inexperienced Indian team and clean sweep the series. However, a young Indian team under Ajinkya Rahane overcame all the odds and won the series 2-1 by breaching the unconquerable Gabba in the final Test.

Buchanan reckoned that such deflating drubbing against India motivated the Australian team to improve their game. He thinks it played an important role in their triumphant campaign during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

"There’s little doubt that the loss to India at home hurt the team, dented egos, and threatened positions of players and support staff. But turning a team around takes time, and it takes some painful lessons as well. Talking with Justin (Langer) after the T20 World Cup, he was almost more thrilled about the planning and preparation that went into the tournament than winning the tournament itself," Buchanan said to Telegraph.

Results from the past two to three years will reveal that England are not a good Test side: John Buchanan

John Buchanan laid down heavy criticism of the current English Test side for their recent struggles in the long format. He observed that England's performance in Test cricket has been below par over the past two to three years.

Buchanan discerned that an over-reliance on individual performances had caused the downfall of the English team. In this regard, John Buchanan said:

“England have been woeful, although a quick look at their results in the longest format over the past two-three years will reveal that they are not a good side.They rely heavily on (Joe) Root, (Ben) Stokes, (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad. They have no opening combination with a fragile middle order, and so choose (Jos) Buttler and (Jonny) Bairstow rather than (Ben) Foakes, who is the best ’keeper. Besides, their bowling attack needs conditions in its favour in order to look dangerous."

Criticizing English management's selection calls in the ongoing 2021 Ashes series, Buchanan added:

"Some of their selections on this tour so far seem ludicrous. For instance, the decision to not play Anderson and Broad in Brisbane in bowler-friendly conditions. And you do that in the first Test of a series?”

The fourth Ashes Test in Sydney is poised evenly at stumps on day 4. England has to score 358 runs to bag an unlikely victory, while Australia are ten wickets away from going 4-0 up.

