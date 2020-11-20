LPL 2020: Recently retired Indian pacer Sudeep Tyagi arrives in Sri Lanka

Former India pace bowler Sudeep Tyagi, who recently announced his retirement from all formats of the game, arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday ahead of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which gets underway on November 26.

Tyagi is currently quarantined in Hambantota as per COVID-19 rules.

"Quarantined in Hambantota #LPLT20 #SriLanka #Quarantine," Tyagi tweeted.

Tyagi played four ODIs and one T20I for India. He claimed three wickets in the one-dayers, but went wicketless in the only T20I match he featured in.

The 33-year-old also turned out in 14 Indian Premier League matches for the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Tyagi played in the IPL in 2009 and 2010. Overall, in his T20 career, he featured in 23 matches and picked up 16 wickets while averaging exactly 30.

At the domestic level, Sudeep Tyagi featured in 41 first-class matches and picked up 109 wickets at an average of 31.99. He claimed 31 scalps in 23 List A matches at an average of just under 32.

Popularity of LPL 2020 in question as big names pull out

In the LPL, five franchises - Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viking, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers - will compete in 23 matches. However, the tournament is making news for all the wrong reasons, as big names are pulling out.

Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett and Sri Lanka’s very own Lasith Malinga have decided to give the LPL a miss this year. Gayle and Plunkett were supposed to play for Kandy Tuskers, but their withdrawals have been confirmed by the franchise. As for Malinga, he was supposed to captain the Galle Gladiators, but he has also pulled out citing lack of match practice.

As of now, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep are some of the well-known international names confirmed to take part in the LPL.

The Colombo Kings will take on the Kandy Tuskers in the opening match at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26th. Double-headers will take place every day till the semi-finals of the event. The LPL final will be held on December 16.