Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series against India due to ankle sprain, doubtful for Tests

South Africa have suffered a body blow ahead of the three-match T20I series against India, with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi having a left ankle sprain. While Beuran Hendricks has been named as a replacement for the T20Is, Ngidi's injury has rendered him doubtful for the Test series.

The right-arm seamer was to play the first two T20Is before participating in the domestic four-day match, beginning on December 14, ahead of the red-ball series. He will now be assessed by Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s medical team and they will arrive at a decision ahead of that fixture.

However, Proteas are now without three of their first-choice quicks for the white-ball matches. Kagiso Rabada has been rested and Anrich Nortje has a lower-back injury. They still have a strong crop of quicks to choose from, with Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman, and Hendricks selected for the series.

India will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Tests against the Proteas, starting on December 10 with the shortest format. Despite India's rampaging form, the Proteas should start as slight favorites across formats.

First-choice players will miss the limited-overs series from both camps. However, they will be at full strength for the red-ball leg, with the World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake.

Lungi Ngidi was in decent form in the 2023 World Cup

The 27-year-old was in decent form in the 2023 World Cup hosted by India, taking 10 wickets in eight matches at 35.50 average with an economy rate of 5.87.

South Africa had a promising run in the 2023 World Cup. They beat sides like England, New Zealand, and Australia convincingly in the league stage, thanks to their batting prowess. However, they lost in the semi-final again as eventual champions Australia sneaked home by three wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.