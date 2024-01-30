"Lyon played only a handful of first-class cricket and averaged 40-odd"- Brendon McCullum on Tom Hartley's selection for India Tests

England Test coach Brendon McCullum was delighted with left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's match-winning performance on Test debut against India in Hyderabad.

Hartley's selection to the Test squad for India raised several eyebrows. However, McCullum was satisfied with the 'educated punt' paying off, pointing to a similar example to the initial selection of Australian legend Nathan Lyon.

After a sub-par first innings, the 24-year-old repaid the trust showered upon him with figures of 7/62 in the fourth innings to help England take a 1-0 series lead.

Speaking to SEN Radio, McCullum detailed how he and skipper Ben Stokes liked Hartley's character and skillset during their pre-series training in Abu Dhabi.

"When he picked Tom, people sort of raised their eyebrows a little bit. But let's not forget, I think this is quite a pertinent point, i think Nathan Lyon played only a handful of first-class cricket and averaged 40-odd before he got picked for Australia and he has gone on to have a fabulous career. I think when you see guys who you think are good enough and you think are going to suit the conditions, it's sort of horses for courses," said McCullum.

McCullum added:

"So you got to back your judgement. He was the guy who we saw a little bit of and we thought would be able to perform in conditions like this. No one ever foresees 7 for 60-odd on debut or 9 for the match. Sometimes you got to be a little bit brave with your selection as well. If you like a character and if you like the skillset, and you think he is going to suit the conditions, then it's kind of an educated punt".

Lyon has played 127 Tests for Australia and is the eighth leading wicket-taker in Tests with 517 scalps.

Expand Tweet

Hartley had just 20 first-class games under his belt before the first Test against India, with 40 wickets at an average in the mid-30s. The left-arm spinner also made valuable contributions with the bat in both innings, scoring 23 and 34, respectively.

"A real sign of leadership" - Brendon McCullum praises Ben Stokes' handling of Tom Hartley

India v England - 1st Test Match: Day Four

Brendon McCullum praised skipper Ben Stokes for his incredible handling of debutant Tom Hartley in the first Test at Hyderabad.

Despite being smashed for a maximum off the first ball he bowled in Test cricket and traveling all around the park, Stokes persisted with Hartley for extended periods.

The 24-year-old finished with pedestrian figures of 2/131 in 25 overs in the first innings before scripting a remarkable turnaround in the following innings.

"He was fantastic. I thought the way the captain Ben Stokes, the way he handled Tom Hartley in the first innings when he bowled him in an extended spell regardless of him being put under pressure by the Indian batters, I thought that was a real sign of leadership," said McCullum.

The former Kiwi wicket-keeper also felt Stokes' persistence with Hartley would resonate with the other players in the side.

"Also it was a clear message to not just Tom, but also to those around the squad that when we talk about freedom, when we talk about taking the game on and making a difference, you are not going to be cast aside or taken off the crease at the first sign of danger. I thought it was a magnificent decision from the skipper. That allowed Tom to feel he belonged here. He knew what his role was. He came out trumps in the end," concluded McCullum.

Since Stokes and McCullum were appointed permanent Test captain and coach in mid-2022, England have been on a sensational upswing while playing an attacking brand of cricket.

They have won 14 of their 19 Tests, including series wins at home against South Africa and New Zealand and an away series win in Pakistan.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App