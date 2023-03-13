"Maarenge bhi hum..bachaenge bhi hum" - Fans react as New Zealand eke out a thrilling win over Sri Lanka to ensure India a place in WTC final

Team India have qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), thanks to New Zealand's thrilling two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Christchurch on Monday, March 13.

Sri Lanka would have leapfrogged India in the points table had they beaten the Kiwis 2-0 in their two-match series, provided Rohit Sharma and Co. fail to defeat Australia in the ongoing fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

However, the Lankan Lions' hopes were shattered as they suffered a heartbreaking loss in the opening Test. The match proved to be an enthralling one, with the Kiwis requiring 253 runs to win in 53 overs on Day 5 after 37 overs were lost due to rain.

Kane Williamson starred with the bat for the hosts, scoring an unbeaten 121 to take his team to a famous victory. The game went down to the wire as New Zealand needed eight runs from the final over with just three wickets in hand.

Williamson held his nerves, helping his side chase down the target on the final ball. Following the win, a number of Indian fans took to social media, expressing their delight over India making it to the WTC final.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Sagar @sagarcasm When Kane Williamson helps India reach WTC finals When Kane Williamson helps India reach WTC finals https://t.co/REeEQw3KMH

Sandeep Thakur @realth_sandeep1 @mufaddal_vohra New Zealand ne haraya tha last wtc and ab New Zealand ne pahunchaya . Thank you New Zealand @mufaddal_vohra New Zealand ne haraya tha last wtc and ab New Zealand ne pahunchaya . Thank you New Zealand ❤️❤️😂

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire So India have qualified to the finals of a ICC tournament because of New Zealand? New era is born. So India have qualified to the finals of a ICC tournament because of New Zealand? New era is born.

RUSHIRAJ @rushirajmusic New Zealand won the match



Meanwhile 1.4 Billion Indians: New Zealand won the matchMeanwhile 1.4 Billion Indians: https://t.co/LT1R3KjNU9

Jeshurun Immanuel @jxshxrxn7

Thanks to Kane Williamson!🫡

#wtcfinal #NZvsSL #INDvsAUS #kanewilliamson #bgt2023 New Zealand’s always known to give us a heartbreak right before the final of any ICC tournament. But surprisingly, they decided to give us pure happiness and let us into the WTC final. Wow.Thanks to Kane Williamson!🫡 New Zealand’s always known to give us a heartbreak right before the final of any ICC tournament. But surprisingly, they decided to give us pure happiness and let us into the WTC final. Wow.Thanks to Kane Williamson!🫡#wtcfinal #NZvsSL #INDvsAUS #kanewilliamson #bgt2023

Kishan Agrawal @kishn_Agr

#NZvsSL Pehli baar New Zealand ne Dil todaa nahi jodaa hai Pehli baar New Zealand ne Dil todaa nahi jodaa hai 👑#NZvsSL

Gaurav Vohra @gauravvohra81



India qualified for the wtc final and guess who helped us to reach icc event final- New Zealand



Congratulations India!

Thanks Williamson



Game of inches



#WTCFinal #NZvSL @BCCI @imVkohli @ImRo45 @msdhoni Wow. What a game. Last ball drama.India qualified for the wtc final and guess who helped us to reach icc event final- New ZealandCongratulations India!Thanks WilliamsonGame of inches Wow. What a game. Last ball drama. India qualified for the wtc final and guess who helped us to reach icc event final- New Zealand 😂Congratulations India! Thanks WilliamsonGame of inches #WTCFinal #NZvSL @BCCI @imVkohli @ImRo45 @msdhoni https://t.co/wvMjj97BeR

Varsha Singh @Kohliciousgirl7 India qualify for the WTC final!



The result of the Ahmedabad Test is irrelevant now (in WTC context).



What a freakish last-ball win for New Zealand against Sri Lanka



Lord Daryl Mitchell and King Kane Williamson, take a bow! India qualify for the WTC final! The result of the Ahmedabad Test is irrelevant now (in WTC context).What a freakish last-ball win for New Zealand against Sri LankaLord Daryl Mitchell and King Kane Williamson, take a bow! https://t.co/NXdMgV9MVF

Shubham Gupta @Ca_Shubham24 New zealand after giving heartbreak to India fans multiple times have finally given something to cheer.

Thank you New zealand for winning the test and making sure India plays the WTC final. New zealand after giving heartbreak to India fans multiple times have finally given something to cheer.Thank you New zealand for winning the test and making sure India plays the WTC final.

Shivam Maurya @curiousmaurya



India is in the final of WTC for the second time in a row. Hats off to King Kane. 🏏🤗 New Zealand team helping India is one of the strangest thing ever heard in cricket, but Kane Williamson and co made themselves and all Indian fans happy by winning the match.India is in the final of WTC for the second time in a row. Hats off to King Kane.🏏🤗 New Zealand team helping India is one of the strangest thing ever heard in cricket, but Kane Williamson and co made themselves and all Indian fans happy by winning the match. India is in the final of WTC for the second time in a row. Hats off to King Kane.👑🏏🤗 https://t.co/yzPMtb3olE

MysticalBug @BugMystical #wtcfinal There were many INDIANS prayers behind KANE to get him over the line... #NZvSL There were many INDIANS prayers behind KANE to get him over the line...#NZvSL #wtcfinal https://t.co/1mIuwSdr4S

Mahendar @maahiswaero7

🥳 I am really thankful to Kane Williamson and New Zealand cricket team for Team India in WTC final. Congratulations to the team I am really thankful to Kane Williamson and New Zealand cricket team for Team India in WTC final. Congratulations to the team🥳🎉🎉

New Zealand needed one run off the final delivery. While there was a run-out opportunity, Williamson produced a full-stretched dive to cross the line before the ball hit the stumps.

It is worth mentioning that following the loss, Sri Lanka became the last team to get knocked out of the WTC final race.

India and Australia to lock horns in the WTC final

India will join Australia in the highly anticipated WTC final clash. The match is set to be played at the Oval in London between June 7 and 11. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept June 12 as the reserve day for the important fixture.

This is the second time in a row that India have qualified for the summit clash. They faced New Zealand in the first-ever edition of the WTC in 2021, where they suffered an eight-wicket loss.

India and Australia are currently battling it out in a four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Co. have a 2-1 lead to their name, thanks to their comprehensive wins in the first two fixtures.

