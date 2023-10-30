"Made him look very amateurish" - Michael Vaughan on Mohammed Shami dominating Ben Stokes in IND vs ENG match of 2023 World Cup

Michael Vaughan pointed out how Team India pacer Mohammed Shami toyed with England's ace all-rounder Ben Stokes when the two sides locked horns in the 2023 World Cup fixture in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

The former England captain compared Shami's set up for Stokes to Andrew Flintoff's iconic over to Ricky Ponting at Edgbaston during the 2005 Ashes series. Suggesting that Stokes looked clueless against the Indian seamer, here's what Vaughan told Cricbuzz (13:50)

"I remember Andrew Flintoff bowling an over to Ricky Ponting in 2005, which many talk about as a great, great over. Shami's over to Ben Stokes, who is a great player, and he made him look very amateurish. - Michael Vaughan"

Notably, Stokes visibly looked uncomfortable against Shami. He was beaten on multiple occasions before getting bowled in the eighth over for a 10-ball duck.

Vaughan also shed light on how Joe Root's head tilting towards the off stump was a clear indication of his poor form. The star batter bagged a golden duck in the clash, getting out LBW to Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking about the dismissal, Vaughan said (13:05):

"It is also just an indication that Joe Root is not in great rhythm. I know it's the first ball, it's Jasprit Bumrah, and it's full and straight. But when you look at Root's head, it just tilts over and falls over to the off side when he is not in a good rhythm. You could see he wanted to review it. I have no idea why Jonny Bairstow has not gone to him (to say no)."

The defending champions England have looked like a pale shadow of their glorious past in the ongoing showpiece event. The side suffered their fifth loss as they were bundled out for just 129 runs while chasing the 230-run target set by India.

"It's not just the fact that they are losing; they are not competing" - Michael Vaughan on England's 2023 World Cup campaign

Michael Vaughan further stated how ahead of the 2023 World Cup, most cricketing experts had unanimously expressed confidence in the Jos Buttler-led English side securing a place in the semi-finals.

Summing up England's underwhelming campaign, the cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that it was disappointing to see the team failing to even put up a strong fight, elaborating (3:04):

"I don't know a pundit who said at the start of the World Cup that England won't be in the semi-finals. It's not just the fact that they are losing; they are not competing. That's what saddens me."

With just one win from six games, England are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. With their qualification hopes almost coming to an end, they will look to salvage some pride by coming with improved performances in their remaining three fixtures.