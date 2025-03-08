"Made others think that India are having a slight advantage"- Ex-Australian cricketer's huge statement on scheduling ahead of IND vs NZ CT 2025 final

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg defended Team India from accusations of holding an 'Unfair advantage', playing all their games in Dubai in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. However, he felt that pacer Mohammed Shami's statements on his side being at an advantage playing at the same venue led to the increase in criticisms.

After India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, the ICC and everyone concerned agreed to a hybrid model that would have the Men in Blue play all their matches in Dubai. However, their dominant run to the final with four wins in as many games has made current and former players from other teams question the scheduling.

Speaking about the same on NDTV, Hogg said:

"You are playing at one venue. You have played all your games there and got used to the conditions. Gautam Gambhir came out and said, 'Look, you shouldn't be complaining as it a neutral venue for us as well'. But then, Shami came out on top of that and said that playing in Dubai has helped his bowling and playing at one particular venue has worked for him. So, that made others think that India are having a slight advantage."

India will take on New Zealand in the grand finale in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Rohit Sharma's Men have beaten Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia en route to the summit clash.

"We wanted India to play the Champions Trophy" - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg backed the move to play the 2025 Champions Trophy through a hybrid model, considering the importance of India's participation in the tournament.

The Men in Blue are one of only two teams, along with Australia, to win the Champions Trophy twice. India enjoyed a similar unbeaten path during their last Champions Trophy title run in 2013.

"At the end of the day, we wanted India to play the Champions Trophy. This political issue with Pakistan prevented them from playing over there. Hopefully, one day all this stops, so the cricketing relations between the two nations resume. This is the scenario we are all in. Australia did not complain. They accepted it and got beaten by a better team on a particular day. I think the only team which can beat India in Dubai is New Zealand," said Hogg.

Rohit Sharma's Men have already beaten New Zealand in their final Group clash in Dubai by 44 runs. The two teams last met in the final of an ICC white-ball event back in the 2000 Champions Trophy, when the Kiwis pulled off a thrilling last-over win.

