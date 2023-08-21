“Mahi bhai always says take it one game at a time” - Ruturaj Gaikwad on learning leadership traits from MS Dhoni

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has described leadership as a complicated role. He referenced his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and stated that it’s important to take things one game at a time.

Gaikwad, who is currently part of the Indian T20I squad in Ireland, will be captaining the Team India squad at Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

The 26-year-old top-scored for India with 58 off 43 in the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday. The Men in Blue went on to win the game by 33 runs to go 2-0 up in the three-match series.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Gaikwad opened up on what he has learned about leadership from his CSK skipper Dhoni.

“I think leadership role is a very complicated thing to be honest. What Mahi bhai always says is to take it one game at a time. Just be in the present moment, don’t worry about the future. Everyone creates hype and whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who watches social media and hears about what anyone is saying about me,” Gaikwad said.

“I think this is one of the traits that I have learned at CSK. I am pretty much clear about giving my best in the field, coming back home, chilling with my friends,” the opener added.

Gaikwad further stated that leadership for him is also about giving maximum confidence to the ten players who are playing and thinking from their perspective.

“Make sure that I step into their shoes and think about what they are thinking and what they are going through. Sometimes the batters and bowlers have their own plans, they are really thinking about the game from their perspective. So, I feel it is important to back them in that moment. After the game, there is always an opportunity [to think] of what went wrong, what we could have improved," he elaborated.

"For me in the game particularly, it is more about giving freedom to the players. Make sure they back themselves first. Too many suggestions also create confusion,” Gaikwad added.

The Gaikwad-led squad for Asian Games 2023 also features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma among others.

“The pitch was on the slower side” - Gaikwad

Gaikwad struck six fours and a six in his fluent half-century on Sunday. He was looking good for a lot more when he was foxed by a slower one from Barry McCarthy.

Reflecting on the wicket for the second T20I, the right-hander said:

“The pitch was on the slower side due to the rain overnight, and the incessant downpour in the past couple of days has made it a bit damp. It was touch on the slower side, and there was a spongy tennis ball bounce. Back of the length was difficult to negotiate. I felt the slower ones and the cutters were difficult to hit on this wicket.”

India posted 185/5 after being sent into bat in the second T20I and then held Ireland to 152/8.