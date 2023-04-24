"Maidaan par jo aapne kaha, uska ulta hi kiya" - Virender Sehwag wishes Sachin Tendulkar in a unique way on his 50th birthday

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag chose a unique way to wish his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday. Given his long list of achievements, the 104-Test veteran wished Tendulkar with a headstand pose.

Often referred to as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar has been the recipient of numerous cricketing records — from the most runs in Tests and ODIs to the most centuries in the format.

He made his international debut as a 16-year-old in 1989 and retired after playing 664 international games.

Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle and wrote:

"Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore."

Tendulkar, who now works as the mentor of the Mumbai Indians, celebrated his birthday during their fixture against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 22. The retired cricketer cut a cake at the dugout during the game.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag formed a prolific partnership in ODIs

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. (Credits: Getty)

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were one of the most successful opening partnerships for India in ODI cricket. The pair batted together in 114 innings and accumulated 4387 runs, with 13 centuries and 18 fifty-plus stands.

The duo played an integral role in India's 2011 World Cup win as Tendulkar finished as the second-highest run-getter with 482 runs. His opening partner Sehwag, who scored 380 runs, often provided India with quick-fire starts and helped them set a solid foundation.

However, Lasith Malinga had the better of them in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite their failure in the decider, India won it comfortably, as Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni made 91* and 97, respectively. Virat Kohli also scored a useful 35 and stemmed the flow of wickets after the openers' departure.

