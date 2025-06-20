Major Sachin Tendulkar record under threat in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test in Leeds

Team India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has an excellent record against England in Test cricket. In 32 matches against the Englishmen, he has scored 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73, with the aid of seven tons and 13 fifties. Looking specifically at his record against England in England, Tendulkar has played 17 matches and has notched up 1,575 runs at an average of 54.31.

The Master Blaster is currently the leading run-getter in India vs England Test matches played in England. However, the record is unlikely to last long. Former England captain and run machine Joe Root is on the verge of surpassing the Indian legend. He just needs two runs to claim the record. In 15 matches, Root has scored 1,574 runs at an average of 74.95, with seven tons and five fifties.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar and Root jointly hold the record for most 50-plus scores in India vs England Test matches played in England. Both the batters have registered 12 scores in excess of 50. While Tendulkar hit four centuries and eight half-centuries in Tests in England, Root has struck seven hundreds and five fifties. With one more half-century, he would also claim the record for most 50-plus scores.

Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar are the top two leading run-getters in IND vs ENG Tests

Root and Tendulkar are also the top two run-getters in Test matches played between India and England. The former English skipper tops the illustrious list. He has so far featured in 30 Test matches. In 55 innings, the 34-year-old has scored 2,846 runs at an average of 58.08, with 10 hundreds, 11 fifties and a best of 218.

As for Tendulkar, he played 32 Tests against England during the legendary career. In 53 innings, he totaled 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73. The former India captain's stats included seven hundreds, 13 fifties and a best of 193. Former skippers Sunil Gavaskar (2,483) and Alastair Cook (2431) are the only other batters with 2,000-plus runs in India vs England Tests.

Overall, Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-getter in Test cricket. He played exactly 200 matches and amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 hundreds and 68 half-centuries. Root is fifth on the famed list, with 13,006 runs from 153 matches, averaging 50.80, with 36 tons and 65 half-centuries.

