"Make it 5-0 to Australia" - David Lloyd makes another U-turn after opening day of first Ashes Test in Brisbane

Former England player David Lloyd has predicted a 5-0 series whitewash for the tourists after their forgettable outing on day one of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. Lloyd, who had initially predicted a series whitewash for England, changed it to 4-0 in the visitors' favour after Ben Stokes' inclusion. He has now changed course again, reverting to his original prediction.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl first under overcast conditions on a green track at the Gabba. The decision backfired, as the tourists lost wickets in clumps from the get-go.

Root perished for a duck, headlining a dismal batting display as England managed only 147. New Australian captain Pat Cummins starred with a five-wicket haul, the first by an Ashes captain in almost four decades.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, David said that he predicted a 4-0 win for England assuming they would pick the right team. However, he slammed the management for not picking James Anderson and Stuart Broad, writing:

"Who was that chap in these pages being all optimistic the other day and saying England were going to win 4-0? Trouble is, I was basing my prediction on England picking the right team!"

"I had Broad and Anderson playing in an all-seam attack ,and there was no sign of them. I'm going to change my mind again, dear reader. Make it 5-0 to Australia. Now I'm off to 10 Downing Street for a Christmas tipple at a socially distanced party."

England shockingly left out both Anderson and Broad from their lineup. Instead, they went with a relatively inexperienced attack of Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

The tourists are now under pressure to deliver after putting up only 147 runs on the board.

"I have never seen anyone with a set-up like Burns at the highest level" - David Lloyd

David Lloyd dissected Rory Burns' first-ball dismissal, saying the left-hander batted poorly. The 74-year old said that Mitchell Starc's speed and length were perfect, but Burns helped the bowler's cause. Lambasting the England opener for his technique, Lloyd said in this regard:

"I said before I have never seen anyone with a set-up like Burns at the highest level, and this was the perfect demonstration of why none of the great and good of Test cricket have ever batted this way before."

Lloyd continued:

"We all know the ball crashed into leg-stump from a very full length but the first thing that happened was Burns' right foot flew towards cover point before the moment of delivery. From there you have to be a complete contortionist to get everything back on track. And with Starc capable of bowling at 90 mph there's no time to get that foot back."

Lloyd said that Burns needs to keep his head and shoulders in the right position, saying:

"The one principle Burns has to follow is that his head and shoulders must lead. Once you start going outside off-stump you can't access it. It's just impossible, I'm afraid."

England survived only 50.1 overs before getting bundled out for a below-par score. The tourists will now need a monumental effort with the ball on day two to keep themselves in the game.

