"Make the change based on who you want to play against Australia" - Anjum Chopra suggests a change in India's XI for the clash against Ireland

Anjum Chopra wants India's playing XI in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 game against Ireland to be the same as the one they would look to field in their likely semi-final clash against Australia. The former Indian opener feels the Women in Blue should play Devika Vaidya in place of Shikha Pandey in their final group-stage game.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will face Laura Delany's side in a Group 2 game in Gqeberha on Monday, February 20. A win against the bottom-placed side in the group will assure them of a spot in the semi-finals.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India should make changes to their XI keeping Australia in mind, elaborating:

"India have made changes in every game. Harleen Deol went out and Devika Vaidya came in and then Devika Vaidya went out and Shikha Pandey came in. Make the change based on who you want to play against Australia because the expectation is that you will play Australia in the semi-finals."

Chopra added that the Indian team management should also take into account the conditions they are likely to encounter in the semi-final in Cape Town, stating:

"If the Indian team wins against Ireland, how will you want to play against Australia - an extra spinner or an extra seamer? Conditions - the Newlands ground. You know the conditions, so make your XI against Ireland accordingly."

Chopra wants Devika Vaidya to play ahead of Shikha Pandey, reasoning:

"The team management and captain have that choice. If I have the choice, I will bring Devika Vaidya in for this game against Ireland. Yes, get Devika Vaidya back in place of Shikha Pandey because you get the leg-spin and batting option, and I feel you will need an additional spinner on the Newlands ground."

Pandey bowled a decent spell of 1/20 in four overs in India's 11-run loss against England. However, she was not as effective as Renuka Singh, who bamboozled the English batters with her swing and returned with figures of 5/15.

"It would be better if the left-arm spinners find their rhythm or else Deepti Sharma is seen bowling alone" - Anjum Chopra

Deepti Sharma bowled a game-defining spell in the second game against the West Indies. [P/C: ICC}

Speaking about India's bowling, Chopra wants Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav to give a better account of themselves, observing:

"Renuka Singh Thakur bowled a very good spell. It will be a challenge for her as similar conditions might not be there against Ireland. Pooja Vastrakar should get a little more bowling so that she gets her rhythm. It would be better if the left-arm spinners find their rhythm or else Deepti Sharma is seen bowling alone."

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Congrats to Deepti Sharma on becoming the leading wicket taker for India in T20i’s. Congrats to Deepti Sharma on becoming the leading wicket taker for India in T20i’s. https://t.co/8fmFXXdaJs

Deepti Sharma has picked up five wickets in India's three games thus far and stood out with her Player of the Match performance against the West Indies. Gayakwad and Yadav, on the other hand, have picked up just two wickets between them and have proved a little expensive as well.

