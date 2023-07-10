"Marnus Labuschagne isn’t making as many runs as he should at No. 3. He could open, Smithy could go to No. 3 and Head to No. 4" - Michael Clarke

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has suggested a massive shake-up to the visitors' batting lineup for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test. There is heavy scrutiny over David Warner's involvement in the contest following his poor set of scores of late.

The veteran opening batter made a strong start to the Ashes with 45 runs in the Edgbaston Test and a well-made fifty at Lord's. However, Stuart Broad dismissed Warner both times in Australia's three-wicket loss to England at Headingley as the southpaw could only muster five runs in total.

With his old issues resurfacing, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has not ruled out the possibility of benching Warner for the fourth Test.

Reflecting on Australia's current predicament at the top of the order, Michael Clarke said on Sky Sports Cricket:

“Tell me what they do now ... The No.1 issue is you’ve stuck with Warner, given him every opportunity, and (Stuart) Broad’s still got his number. Is it time? If it’s time, I wouldn’t even be thinking about who opens the batting because you’ve got options."

Suggesting a radical change that involves a makeshift opener instead of bringing one from the bench, Clarke elaborated:

“I reckon Mitch Marsh is in form. If he had to do it, he could do it. Alex Carey probably won’t because he’s got to keep, but Travis Head could do it. Marnus Labuschagne isn’t making as many runs as he should at No.3. He could open, Smithy could go to No.3 and Head to No.4 (with Marsh and Green No.5 and No.6).”

Mitchell Marsh scored an imperious ton on his return to Test cricket after four years. The all-rounder, who replaced the injured Cameron Green in the playing XI, also contributed well with the ball.

On the other hand, Travis Head has been continuing his fine run in the middle order. Steve Smith, despite his poor scores in his 100th Test appearance, scored a ton at Lord's recently. However, Marnus Labuschagne's poor form has been a huge cause of concern for Australia, with his low scores being reflected in his ranking as well.

“I think they should either stick with Warner or play with the batting order and keep Mitch Marsh" - Michael Clarke

Australia could not make most of an opportunity that could have ended their two-decade winless series streak in England. The hosts managed to chase down the 251-run target in the final innings to keep the five-match series alive and make it 2-1.

Michael Clarke opined that David Warner's fate also depends on Cameron Green's fitness ahead of the fourth Test.

“The thing you’ve got to think about first is is David Warner’s time up? And the other thing, if you’re going to bring Cameron Green back in, is he 100 percent fit to bowl the overs he needs to bowl? I think they should either stick with Warner or play with the batting order and keep Mitch Marsh,” Clarke said.

The fourth Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on July 19 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

