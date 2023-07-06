All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will play his first Test in four years after being named in the playing XI for the third Ashes contest at Headingley, Leeds. Marsh's last red-ball appearance for Australia was the fifth Test of the 2019 Ashes at The Oval.

Marsh's inclusion was facilitated by an injury to Cameron Green, who has been diagnosed with a low-grade hamstring strain. Marsh becomes a like-for-like replacement for Green, with Australia making two more changes to their playing XI.

Nathan Lyon's series-ending injury has forced skipper Pat Cummins to name Todd Murphy as the lead spinner. On the other hand, Scott Boland returns to the playing XI in place of Josh Hazlewood, who has been rested.

After losing the toss to Ben Stokes for the third time in succession, Pat Cummins spoke about the changes to the playing XI.

"We would have had a bowl as well but it's not a big deal. Cam Green has a slight strain so Mitch Marsh comes in for his first Test in a while. Three changes for us. He is playing his 5th Test and he was a star for us in India, he is pumped [on Todd Murphy]," he said.

Marsh recorded a five-wicket haul in his last Test appearance in 2019 and also scored 41 runs across both innings as Australia lost the match to end the series with a 2-2 scoreline.

However, fans questioned Marsh's ability to provide the balance and impact that Green has provided across the last couple of years.

Mitchell Marsh was recently withdrawn from The Hundred by Cricket Australia

All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were all set to play for the London Spirit in the third edition of the Hundred in August.

However, keeping the ODI World Cup during the October-November window in mind, Cricket Australia (CA) made the decision to not allow the duo to participate in the tournament, which is slated to take place in August.

A CA spokesperson told ESPN Cricinfo:

"In discussions with both players, it was agreed that with a long campaign ahead, including two World Cups, it's in their best interests to be physically refreshed and at their best for the one-day World Cup and beyond. Both are also coming from recent injuries."

Australia will hope to continue their winning momentum even with rotation to their playing XI. The Aussie openers have taken the guard to face England's new-ball bowlers on a Leeds surface with a slight tinge of green.

Will Mitchell Marsh make an impact for Australia in the third Ashes Test? Let us know what you think.

