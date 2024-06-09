"Match ke baad TV uthake bhi fekna hoga" - Swiggy Instamart trolls Pakistan ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs India

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup is set to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (IST).

Ahead of the marque clash, Swiggy's quick commerce verticle Instamart roasted Pakistan by offering to send them energy drinks. The company cheekily remarked that the Men in Green fans would need some power to smash television sets once their team loses to Rohit Sharma and company.

Swiggy Instamart shared a screenshot of an Instagram message addressed to Pakistan Cricket's official handle. The text read:

"Bolo to Red Bull bhijwa de energy ke liye (Should we send you Red Bull for energy)? Match ke baad TV uthake bhi fekna hoga (You will also have to smash you TV after the match)."

The Rohit Sharma-led India side commenced their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Ireland. India bundled out the Irish team for just 96 runs and chased down the modest total in 12.2 overs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat to the United States of America (USA) in their opening fixture. The match went down to the Super Over, where Babar Azam and company lost by five runs.

"There's no need for me to motivate the team anymore" - Pakistan's head coach Gary Kirsten ahead of T20 World Cup match vs India

While the USA beat Pakistan in their 2024 T20 World Cup on June 6, the team's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten remarked that the side doesn't need motivation ahead of the important game against India.

Kirsten mentioned that the Pakistani players are ready for the encounter. Emphasising the importance of moving on from the loss to USA, here's what the 56-year-old during a media interaction:

"It's a big game India-Pakistan, there's no need for me to motivate the team anymore. They are well-motivated, they are focused for this game. We have to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward, that's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results (and they) take care of themselves."

It is worth mentioning that this will be Pakistan's first game in New York. India have played two matches at the venue, with one being a warm-up match against Bangladesh.

