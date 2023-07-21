"Mate, don’t give up on it" - Steve Waugh reveals the text message sent to Nathan Lyon amid his calf strain

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has disclosed his text message to Nathan Lyon before the latter departed from England. Waugh also revealed how they played even with injuries during their playing days.

Lyon injured his calf while fielding on day two of the second Ashes Test amid playing his 100th consecutive match in the format. The record-breaking off-spinner had sent down only 13 overs in the first innings and took a wicket but was unable to bowl in the second, but Australia eked out a win.

The New South Wales cricketer revealed advising Lyon to stay back in England so he could be ready for the final Test. He told SENQ Breakfast:

"I actually sent Nathan Lyon a message after he did his calf. I said, ‘Mate, don’t give up on it, you’ve got 18 days, you might be able to get back for the last Test match'. But obviously being a bowler it’s harder than a batsman. Back in our era we had more opportunity to play through injury. The physio trusted you and knew what your pain tolerance was and what you could get through."

Despite the significant calf strain, the 36-year-old walked out to bat in Australia's innings, prompting even the English crowd to applaud. He managed to hit a boundary and add 15 invaluable runs alongside Mitchell Starc.

"Sometimes you’ve got to play through those" - Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Steve Waugh also iterated Cameron Green's example of how he was lucky to retain his spot for the Old Trafford Test after missing the previous match due to a niggle. The 58-year-old added:

"In a lot of ways, players these days don’t get that chance. You look at Cameron Green in the last Test match, they said he had a slight niggle. I think sometimes you’ve got to play through those. He’s probably lucky he’s got a game this Test match because he gave Mitch Marsh an opportunity and as a Test player you want to hold onto your spot as long as you can and play whenever you can."

Although Australia lead the five-Test series by 2-1, England have threatened a comeback.