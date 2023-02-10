Matt Renshaw sustains knee injury during warm-up before Day 2; sent to hospital for scans 

Australian batter Matt Renshaw did not take the field on Day 2 of the ongoing first Border-Gavaskar Test after injuring his knee while warming up before the play commenced. He was taken to the hospital for scans, with Ashton Agar taking his place in the field.

Cricket Australia (CA) released a brief statement pertaining to the injury, which read:

"Renshaw hurt his knee in the warm-up before play on day two. The 26-year-old left the VCA Stadium on Friday morning to undergo scans, with Ashton Agar taking his place on the field as India batted in their first innings."

The left-handed batter was a surprise inclusion in Australia's playing XI and featured in the middle order in place of Travis Head. He had a forgettable outing after being trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja for a first-ball duck.

The most recent injury concern in the Australian camp extends their casualty list, which already includes crucial players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cameron Green.

There is no clarity as to what the injury means for Renshaw's participation in the remainder of the Test.

Matt Renshaw played the entirety of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar series

The left-handed batter's superior subcontinent record trumped Travis Head's red-hot form when it came to team selection. Renshaw scored 232 runs in the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at an average of 30 while opening the innings.

Head, on the other hand, is yet to play a Test in India. He had a forgettable time playing on the subcontinent during Australia's tour of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2022.

India are currently motoring along at 142-3 in the first session of Day 2. Todd Murphy has struck twice to remove Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit Sharma is currently unbeaten on 83 and is accompanied by Virat Kohli at the other end.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

