Matthew Wade unhappy with skipper Tim Paine's controversial dismissal in the second innings

Australian opener Matthew Wade expressed his unhappiness regarding skipper Tim Paine's controversial dismissal during the second innings of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Tim Paine was initially adjudged not out by on-field umpire Paul Reiffel, when the Indians appealed for a caught behind off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane went for a review and although there was no hotspot on Paine's bat, Real Time Snickometer (RTS) showed a small spike. This made third umpire Paul Wilson inform Reiffel to overturn his decision. As the Indians celebrated, Paine walked away in disbelief.

In a video conference at the end of the day's play, Matthew Wade compared Paine's dismissal to a similar appeal the Aussies made against Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on the first ball of day two.

Australians had reviewed that decision but Pujara remained not out despite there being a small spike on the RTS. Wade said:

"From what I've seen it looked pretty similar to the first ball of yesterday, the one we actually referred, I think it was off Pujara. So from all reports and what I've seen, Snicko showed a very similar thing, one was given out and one was not out. That's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes, but that's what it looked like from where we've been sitting and watching."

Consistency in DRS is all you want as a player: Matthew Wade

Tim Paine

Matthew Wade stressed that he had heard a noise while the ball passed Pujara's bat as he was at first slip.

He was disappointed by the fact that Pujara was given the benefit of the doubt while Paine wasn't. Matthew Wade said players just wanted the Decision Review System (DRS) to be consistent.

Advertisement

"I heard a noise on the Pujara one, I was at first slip at the time, and his bat was the only thing out there, and then we saw what you guys saw on the ground, which was a small spike. Either way if it was out or not out, consistency is all you want as a player," Matthew Wade asserted.

The hosts are in deep trouble at the end of day three, finding themselves at 133 for 6 - a lead of just 2 runs. With Pat Cummins and Cameron Green still at the crease, the Aussies will be hopeful of posting something meaningful to challenge the visitors in the final innings.