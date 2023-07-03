MCC suspends 3 members for clashes with Australian players during Day 5 of Lord’s Test

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has suspended three members for getting involved in a heated exchange with Australian players at Lord’s on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test on Sunday.

The incident occurred while players headed for lunch, which was not long after England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping, which led to a hostile environment at the ground. Bairstow was out after he wandered out of his crease and Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey threw down the stumps.

Television footage showed clashes between Australian openers Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and spectators in the iconic Lord’s Long Room as players walked in for lunch.

Releasing an official statement over the incident, MCC apologized “unreservedly” and also confirmed the suspension of three members.

The MCC statement read:

“They [suspended members] will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place. We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by [Australia captain] Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.

The statement added:

“MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia.”

🗣️ "I've NEVER seen scenes like that!" Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room🗣️ "I've NEVER seen scenes like that!" Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room 😳🗣️ "I've NEVER seen scenes like that!" https://t.co/2RnjiNssfw

England went on to lose the Lord’s Test by 43 runs, failing to chase 371 despite skipper Ben Stokes’ stellar knock of 155.

“Stuff was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing” - Khawaja on Lord’s Long Room exchange

Sharing his thoughts about the incident, Aussie opener Khawaja described the behavior of some of the members as “really disappointing”.

Stating that Lord’s is one of his favorite venues, the left-handed batter added that he wasn’t going to cop the stuff that was being directed at them as they headed for lunch.

Opening up on the Long Room exchange, Khawaja told Channel 9:

"It was really disappointing. Lord's is one of my favourite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing. If anyone asked me where the best place is to play, I always say Lord's."

Khawaja continued:

"The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going to stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them."

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, Australia will look to wrap up Ashes 2023 when they take on England in the third Test at Headingley, starting Thursday.

