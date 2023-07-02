Usman Khawaja engages in a heated verbal exchange with English fans in the Long room during Lunch break on Day 5 of 2nd Ashes Test

Things got heated during the Lunch break on day 5 (Sunday) of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Australian opener Usman Khawaja engaged in a verbal exchange with English fans in the Long room while the players were going back to the dressing room in the afternoon.

The controversial nature of Jonny Bairstow's run-out was the reason behind the crowd's visible anger during the 2nd Ashes Test. The incident transpired during the final ball of the 52nd over when Bairstow ducked under a short delivery from Cameron Green and casually walked out of the crease without making sure the ball was dead.

Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who was alert to the situation, threw the ball at the stumps immediately after gathering and hit the stumps, with Jonny Bairstow out of the crease.

The Australians went up for an appeal, after which the third umpire adjudged the batter out. The decision did not go down well with Jonny Bairstow or the English fans in attendance at the Lord's. They expressed their dismay by vociferously booing Australians multiple times.

The Australian players faced the wrath of England fans for the same during the lunch break, as they passed through the Long room. Usman Khawaja indulged in a heated verbal exchange with one of the fans before security personnel tried to de-escalate the situation by pulling him back.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Even David Warner got involved in an exchange with a spectator during the incident.

Ben Stokes hits a scintillating ton to keep England's slim chances alive on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test

England got off to a decent start on the final day of the second Ashes Test with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes playing out the first hour without losing a wicket. The Australian bowlers made a comeback in the second hour by dismissing Duckett and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession to reduce England to 193/6 in the chase of 371.

Ben Stokes stood firmly at one end and ensured England's hopes stayed alive with a superlative century in the first session.

