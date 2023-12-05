Team India batter Tilak Varma exchanged jerseys with Australian batter Tim David after the conclusion of the five-match T20I series between the two sides on Sunday (December 3). The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side won the series comfortably by 4-1 margin.

India won the first two games while Australia made a comeback and beat them in the third T20I to stay alive. However, the hosts defeated the visitors in the last two games to end the series on a high.

After a stellar start to his international career during the West Indies tour, Tilak Varma had a relatively quiet series against Australia. He scored 12 (10), 7* (2) and 31* (24) and was then dropped from the playing XI to accommodate Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI. Tim David played all five games for Australia and scored only 92 runs.

Both of them play for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. Tilak took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a picture of him and Tim David holding each other's jerseys. He captioned the post:

"Exchanging love and jerseys ❤️ @timdavid8"

"Tilak Varma brings two dimensions of his game to the team" - Abhishek Nayar on Team India and MI youngster

Former Indian player Abhishek Nayar recently opined that Tilak Varma has a good cricketing brain and is a potential candidate for a leadership role in the future. Speaking to Jio Cinema, Nayar opened up that he heard about such traits of Tilak from Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Nayar said:

“What you always see with Tilak is fearlessness. He is a young player but what I have always heard, Rohit Sharma often used to say that he is a great cricketing brain. Because when he plays for MI, he gives good suggestions to Rohit. That part of Tilak is going to be great for Indian cricket."

He continued:

“Tilak Varma brings two dimensions of his game to the team. Yes, fielding is a part of it and yes, he can bowl, but what is really important when I say two dimensions are his batting and leadership skills."

Do you agree with Abhishek Nayar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.