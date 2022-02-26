"The middle-order coming out and swinging was very crucial for us"- Rohit Sharma after series win against Sri Lanka

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was happy with how the side's middle-order batters have performed in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat as the hosts chased down 184 runs convincingly in the 2nd T20I in Dharmasala.

Iyer and Samson combined to form an 84-run partnership before Jadeja launched an attack to take the game away from the Islanders. The Indian skipper was content with the performances in the middle overs, an area where India have suffered in the last couple of years.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma said:

"It was something pleasing to see for us. The middle-order coming out and swinging, that partnership (between Iyer and Samson) was very crucial for us. It has been happening consistently and it's great to see them take responsibility and finish the game."

The 34-year-old cricketer from Mumbai also spoke highly of Samson, who made use of the opportunity. The wicket-keeper batter from Kerala looked in his zone, hitting 39 off 25 balls, which included two boundaries and three sixes. Rohit Sharma added:

"A lot of these guys are talented - they just need an opportunity to express themselves. You've got to look after the guys who've been in and around the team. We understand the talent they possess, it's about giving them opportunities. To finish the way they did towards the end was really good."

Iyer remained unbeaten on 74 off 44 deliveries while Jadeja chipped in with 45 off 18 as India wrapped up the series with one match to go.

"Some of them are going to play Test cricket as well so we have to look after them" - Rohit Sharma

India will play two Tests against Sri Lanka after the last T20I on Sunday, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma reiterated that the team will have to take care of the players who will be part of the red-ball leg of the series. He said:

"We'll sit down tomorrow and have a look at what we can do. I'm sure you'll ask me 'we had 27 players'. There will be more (laughs). When you win a series, you want to try out a few players who haven't had the opportunity."

"Some of them are going to play Test cricket as well so we have to look after them. Physically, they will take care of themselves, but mentally, we've addressed it in our team gatherings. If we need to rotate and change it, we will do it."

The third and final T20I of the series will take place on Sunday in Dharamsala. Dharamsala.

