"Might not find his way into Australia's best XI" - Brad Haddin on Cameron Green ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former Australia keeper-batter Brad Haddin has termed Cameron Green the 'odd man out' and reckons he could struggle to find a spot in their first-choice playing XI. With the 2023 World Cup less than 10 days away, Haddin has urged Australia to get some role clarity for Green.

Green struggled with the bat in the first two ODIs against India, scoring 31 and 19, respectively. The towering all-rounder also leaked an eye-watering 103 runs in 10 overs and managed two wickets in Indore. The 24-year-old notably faced flak for failing to ground his bat in the second ODI, leading to his run-out.

On the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast, Haddin feels Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis are certain as the seam-bowling all-rounders in the XI, making Green's path to the XI all the more difficult.

"There's been a lot of chopping and changing with roles, but I think we need to start getting some clarity on what role we'll play in the World Cup. I think Stoinis will bat probably around six or seven and control the back end of the game.

"Mitch Marsh looks like he'll be up in the top three, and Cameron Green, at the moment, is the odd man out. You've got Maxwell coming in and (Green) might not find his way into Australia's best XI."

The former wicketkeeper reckons the current phase is a learning curve for Green as he backed him to have a bright career, with age on his side.

"He's just trying to find his way. He got a bit of tap with the ball (Sunday), which is a good learning curve for him because these are the conditions he's going to come up against in the World Cup.

"We just haven't quite nailed down a role for Cameron Green, but what we've got to remember he is young in his career. He's got time on his side, but we need to start finding some answers leading into the World Cup."

Green played his most significant knock in ODIs against New Zealand at Cairns last year, as he led Australia to a two-wicket victory from a seemingly hopeless position.

"I would be inclined to push him into the middle" - Brad Haddin on Glenn Maxwell

Brad Haddin (Image Credits: Twitter)

Haddin feels it will be interesting to see where Glenn Maxwell bats and suggests that Australia should send him to counter the spin-bowling in the middle overs:

"The interesting one for me is where you play Glenn Maxwell. I think one of the points of difference in this World Cup would be, yes, there's going to be a lot of spin through the middle overs.

"I know, in 2015, we used Glenn Maxwell at number five with a bit of a licence to thrill, to come in and take the game on, play his unorthodox style and what he is there is a match-winner. I would be inclined to push him into the middle, with Carey and Stoinis behind him to cover those back overs."

Australia open their 2023 World Cup campaign against India on October 8 in Chennai.