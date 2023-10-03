“Miracles do come true” – Sai Kishore gets emotional after his India debut at the Asian Games

Chennai-based cricket player Sai Kishore was over the moon on making his India debut against Nepal at the Asian Games 2023 match at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday, October 3.

Kishore took to social media to express gratitude to his gurus (coaches), including Ashish Nehra, Hemang Badani, and Ram Kumar. He also credited Tamil Nadu Premier League franchise Chepauk Super Gillies and Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans.

Taking to Instagram, Kishore captioned the post:

“MIRACLES DO COME TRUE. Not here because of talent or ability. Here because of 4ams, hardwork and a dream, which didn't make me sleep for some years now. An ordinary boy in Madipakkam dreaming to play for the INDIAN CRICKET TEAM and actually making it, MIRACLES DO COME TURE. Grateful to universe, Family, friends. Celebrating every moment of life. Love to all.”

For the uninitiated, Kishore has scalped six wickets in five IPL games so far. The left-arm spinner has a good record in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu. The 26-year-old has scalped 113 wickets in 30 first-class matches and 73 scalps in 46 List-A games. In T20s, he has 58 scalps in 50 matches at an economy rate of 5.49.

Kishore recently scalped 11 wickets in five games for South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy.

Sai Kishore takes his first-ever wicket on Team India debut at the Asian Games

Sai Kishore took one wicket on his Team India debut at the Asian Games on Tuesday. He dismissed Nepaal opener Kushal Bhurtel caught by Avesh Khan, who took a forward diving catch at short-fine region.

In the match, India beat Nepal by 23 runs to progress to the Asian Games 2023 semifinals.

Batting first, Yashashvi Jaiswal’s 100 off 49 helped India post 202/4 in their allotted 20 overs. The left-handed batter smashed seven sixes and eight boundaries during his knock. Rinku Singh also remained unbeaten on 37 runs off 15 balls, comprising four sixes and two boundaries.

Meanwhile, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube chipped in with 25 runs each.

Dipendra Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Nepal, finishing with figures of 2/31, while Sompal Kami and Sandeep Lamichhane scalped one apiece.

In response, the Men in Blue restricted Nepal to 179/9 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets apiece, while Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets. Sai Kishore also took a solitary wicket.

Dipendra Singh Airee (32 off 15), Sandeep Jora (29 off 12), Kushal Malla (29 off 22) and Kushal Bhurtel (28 off 32) got starts but failed to take Nepal over the finish line.

Click here to check out the IND vs NEP Asian Games 2023 full scorecard.