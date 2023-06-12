Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc hopes that the next generation of players will also be keen to play Test cricket despite the rise of franchise cricket leagues. However, Starc, who hasn't played franchise cricket for a while now, believes there is quick money in T20 leagues.

The left-arm pacer is one of the few players who is a highly credible white-ball performer but has opted to stay away from franchise cricket to be fit for international cricket. The 33-year-old hasn't played in the Indian Premier League or Big Bash League since 2015.

Thanks to his reduced workload, he has been a constant presence across formats for Australia over the last eight years.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mitchell Starc suggested that he fears cricket will become like football where players need approval from their clubs to feature in international matches.

"There’s more and more franchise cricket, and more and more talk about 12-month franchise contracts, where it would potentially be like football, where you have an international window, or you need clearance from your club to go and play international sport," Starc said.

"The traditionalist in me still hopes there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it’s the fast track to notoriety."

Starc said he relishes celebrating Test wins with the team and is still proud to wear the Baggy Green every time he walks out.

"There’s nothing I love more in cricket than to sit back with my teammates at the end of a Test win and reflect on the success we’ve had that week. To be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close mates, guys I’ve grown up in the game with," the veteran pacer added.

"I mean, franchise cricket is great, but you can be bought or sold or traded in 12 months, whereas this is an opportunity that I’ve been fortunate enough to have over 10 years now."

Mitchell Starc was expensive in Australia's World Test Championship (WTC) final win over India. However, he picked up the important wickets of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane across two innings.

"Australia will always sit at the top" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mitchell Starc admitted that he enjoyed his time at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having played for them in 2014 and 2015. However, he added that playing for Australia holds priority for him as not many people get the opportunity.

"I enjoyed it, likewise I enjoyed my time at Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always sit at the top," Starc said.

"I don’t regret any of it. Money will come and go but I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. Over a hundred years of Test cricket and there’s been less than 500 men who have played it for Australia, that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it."

Starc will be next seen in the Ashes, starting on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Poll : 0 votes